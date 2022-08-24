Winsupply Opens New Innovation Hub

Winsupply
Aug 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 54 45 Pm

DAYTON, Ohio – Winsupply continues investing and innovating with the grand opening of the Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation and the reopening of Winsupply of Dayton.

Winsupply will hold its grand opening for the 28,000-square-foot building, located next to Winsupply’s support services campus in Moraine, Ohio, on Aug. 25. This event is by invitation only.

For the first time in Winsupply history, the support services teams have the ability to work alongside a successful local company to quickly develop, test and refine innovations. These innovations include everything from IT solutions, inventory management, warehouse operations, merchandising and product deliveries, customer communications, vendor marketing and showroom displays. Upon testing, these innovations can then be rolled out nationwide to help every Winsupply local company be more competitive in their markets.

“The ability for our support services teams to work side by side with an operating local company will be invaluable and will actually help speed up the time to market for our newest services," said Rick Schwartz, chairman of Winsupply's board and the center's namesake. "I thank the leadership team for naming the facility in the spirit of what I believe in."

Jeff Williams is proud to be president and owner of Winsupply of Dayton and is thankful for the opportunity to combine his local company with the Center for Innovation.

“This will allow my company to try out new services and technology that will help us better serve our customers,” Williams said. “Our team will be able to provide feedback before the services are expanded to all local companies.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1025369872
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
August 18, 2022
Image003
Digi-Key Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Product Distribution Center Expansion
August 18, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
August 12, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1025369872
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
Screenshot 2022 07 28 11 16 17 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
I Stock 1025369872
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
The total was down slightly compared to the previous month.
August 18, 2022
Image003
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Digi-Key Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Product Distribution Center Expansion
The project will triple the company's previous shipping capabilities.
August 18, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
The facility will manufacture hand tools for the electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical trades.
August 12, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 28 11 16 17 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The company said the new hub would triple capacity.
July 28, 2022
I Stock 812590884
Company Expansion & Consolidation
3M to Spin Off its Health Care Business
The company expects to complete the transaction by year-end 2023.
July 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 3 19 20 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC, Quincy Compressor to Expand in Southwest
OTC will expand to Phoenix and Las Vegas.
July 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 13 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco to Relocate to Larger Facility
The new location began operations last week.
July 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 33 43 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Adds Indiana Branch
The company now has six locations in the area.
July 18, 2022
Altex Logo
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Altex Tube Announces Mississippi Steel Tube Plant
Production is expected to begin in the middle of next year.
July 15, 2022
A Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., May 8, 2019.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Texas
The construction equipment giant has been based in Illinois for nearly a century.
June 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 2 00 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces New Illinois Facility
The company’s newest location will be in a longtime fastener manufacturing hub.
June 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 04 23 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Opens its Sixth Distribution Center
The company's new Oklahoma facility will serve some 130 companies across the southern U.S.
June 6, 2022
The Kentucky location will produce a new product line.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Manufacturer to Locate in Western Kentucky, Create 150 Jobs
The location will produce a new product line.
May 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 13 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hillyard to Expand in Missouri
The company is investing $50 million in new manufacturing and distribution operations.
May 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 51 10 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Summit Electric Supply Opens New Phoenix Facility
The New Mexico distributor relocated its Phoenix operations.
May 24, 2022