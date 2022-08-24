Winsupply Opens New Innovation Hub

DAYTON, Ohio – Winsupply continues investing and innovating with the grand opening of the Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation and the reopening of Winsupply of Dayton.

Winsupply will hold its grand opening for the 28,000-square-foot building, located next to Winsupply’s support services campus in Moraine, Ohio, on Aug. 25. This event is by invitation only.

For the first time in Winsupply history, the support services teams have the ability to work alongside a successful local company to quickly develop, test and refine innovations. These innovations include everything from IT solutions, inventory management, warehouse operations, merchandising and product deliveries, customer communications, vendor marketing and showroom displays. Upon testing, these innovations can then be rolled out nationwide to help every Winsupply local company be more competitive in their markets.

“The ability for our support services teams to work side by side with an operating local company will be invaluable and will actually help speed up the time to market for our newest services," said Rick Schwartz, chairman of Winsupply's board and the center's namesake. "I thank the leadership team for naming the facility in the spirit of what I believe in."

Jeff Williams is proud to be president and owner of Winsupply of Dayton and is thankful for the opportunity to combine his local company with the Center for Innovation.

“This will allow my company to try out new services and technology that will help us better serve our customers,” Williams said. “Our team will be able to provide feedback before the services are expanded to all local companies.”