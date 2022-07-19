Schaedler Yesco Distribution to Relocate to Larger Facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. has announced its move to a larger facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The fourth-generation, family- and employee-owned company purchased Queen City Electric on West Walnut Street in Allentown in 2015. That location was known as a reliable, local source of electrical supplies for over 50 years. However, as rich as the history at Walnut Street was, customer needs initiated the purchase of a newer, larger facility to support the growing Lehigh Valley marketplace.

The company’s Allentown location began operations at 601 Highland Street, next to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs stadium, on July 11. The new facility boasts 30,269 square-feet to support increased inventory and space for new services.

“The remodeling process took a lot longer than expected,” said Josh Holly, the company's territory manager. “But with much more space and easier access for our customers, it was worth the wait. We are excited about our investment to stay in the Lehigh Valley.”

The company is planning an open house for the fall of 2022.