Schaedler Yesco Distribution to Relocate to Larger Facility

The new location began operations last week.

Jul 19th, 2022
Schaedler Yesco Distribution
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 13 33 Pm

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. has announced its move to a larger facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The fourth-generation, family- and employee-owned company purchased Queen City Electric on West Walnut Street in Allentown in 2015. That location was known as a reliable, local source of electrical supplies for over 50 years. However, as rich as the history at Walnut Street was, customer needs initiated the purchase of a newer, larger facility to support the growing Lehigh Valley marketplace.

The company’s Allentown location began operations at 601 Highland Street, next to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs stadium, on July 11. The new facility boasts 30,269 square-feet to support increased inventory and space for new services.

“The remodeling process took a lot longer than expected,” said Josh Holly, the company's territory manager. “But with much more space and easier access for our customers, it was worth the wait. We are excited about our investment to stay in the Lehigh Valley.”

The company is planning an open house for the fall of 2022.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 04 23 Pm
Winsupply Opens its Sixth Distribution Center
The company's new Oklahoma facility will serve some 130 companies across the southern U.S.
Jun 6th, 2022
The Kentucky location will produce a new product line.
Manufacturer to Locate in Western Kentucky, Create 150 Jobs
The location will produce a new product line.
May 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 13 42 Pm
Hillyard to Expand in Missouri
The company is investing $50 million in new manufacturing and distribution operations.
May 25th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 51 10 Pm
Summit Electric Supply Opens New Phoenix Facility
The New Mexico distributor relocated its Phoenix operations.
May 24th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 1 44 02 Pm
Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility
The power tool maker is investing more than $60 million in equipment and advanced technology.
May 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 13 At 12 46 56 Pm
Milwaukee Tool Announces $200M Expansion, 1,000 More Jobs
Many of the positions will be in technical and engineering roles.
May 13th, 2022
I Stock 1150324221
Industrial Real Estate Demand Grows Nationwide
Rents grew at the fastest pace since 2018.
May 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 20 At 3 08 14 Pm
The Part Works to Open Oregon Location
The plumbing specialties distributor plans to begin operations in Portland next month.
Apr 20th, 2022
Crescent Electric New Branch Brooklyn Park Minn
Crescent Electric Relocates Minneapolis Branch
New Facility in the Interstate North Industrial Park Offers Greater Convenience
Mar 22nd, 2022
Battery pack assembly at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, TN, facilities.
VW Commits $7.1 Billion to North American Manufacturing
The automaker wants 55% of U.S. sales be fully electric by 2030.
Mar 22nd, 2022
275940416 2101920843300550 6918869925741856789 N
Distribution America & PRO Group Unite as Single Hardware Company: Hardlines Distribution Alliance
HDA represents over 60 member distributors nationwide in the hardware, farm/ag, lawn and garden and paint markets.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Benchmark 60dd1fd3eb1ed
Benchmark Industrial Expanding in Ohio, Indiana
The packaging and warehouse supplier will add 40 jobs at its Ohio headquarters and open a new branch in Indianapolis.
Mar 21st, 2022