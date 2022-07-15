Altex Tube Announces Mississippi Steel Tube Plant

JACKSON, Miss. — Altex Tube LLC is locating a new manufacturing plant in Columbus.

The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $110 million and will create 58 direct jobs.

Altex Tube, which is locating on the Steel Dynamics campus in Golden Triangle Industrial Park, will manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing in various sizes using coil products produced by SDI.

Construction will be underway this summer, and manufacturing will commence in mid-2023 with the second phase of the project also set to begin in 2023.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation. Lowndes County and the city of Columbus are assisting with the project, as well.

Altex Tube LLC plans to fill positions at the facility over the next few years.

“As a Mississippi State graduate, I’m thrilled to be relocating back to Mississippi. Altex Tube is thankful for local and state support throughout this process of building a world class HSS and mechanical tube mill in the Golden Triangle," said Altex President and CEO Zach Smith. "Our new mill, supplied by MTM Spa, will utilize the latest technologies available to manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing ranging in size from 1 inch to 6 inches square and 1.25 inches to 7.625 inches round, up to 48 feet in length and thicknesses ranging from .060 inches to .375 inches. Altex Tube will be built in two phases with phase one scheduled to be operating by mid-2023.”

“The Steel Dynamics team welcomes Altex Tube to our customer campus in Columbus, Mississippi," added Dan Keown, general manager of Steel Dynamics' Columbus Flat Roll division. "We are excited to add value to our mutual customers and provide quality products and unique supply-chain solutions to meet the growing needs of the structural tube market.”