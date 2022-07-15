Altex Tube Announces Mississippi Steel Tube Plant

Production is expected to begin in the middle of next year.

Jul 15th, 2022
Mississippi Development Authority
Altex Logo

JACKSON, Miss. — Altex Tube LLC is locating a new manufacturing plant in Columbus.

The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $110 million and will create 58 direct jobs.

Altex Tube, which is locating on the Steel Dynamics campus in Golden Triangle Industrial Park, will manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing in various sizes using coil products produced by SDI.

Construction will be underway this summer, and manufacturing will commence in mid-2023 with the second phase of the project also set to begin in 2023.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation. Lowndes County and the city of Columbus are assisting with the project, as well.

Altex Tube LLC plans to fill positions at the facility over the next few years.

“As a Mississippi State graduate, I’m thrilled to be relocating back to Mississippi. Altex Tube is thankful for local and state support throughout this process of building a world class HSS and mechanical tube mill in the Golden Triangle," said Altex President and CEO Zach Smith. "Our new mill, supplied by MTM Spa, will utilize the latest technologies available to manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing ranging in size from 1 inch to 6 inches square and 1.25 inches to 7.625 inches round, up to 48 feet in length and thicknesses ranging from .060 inches to .375 inches. Altex Tube will be built in two phases with phase one scheduled to be operating by mid-2023.”

“The Steel Dynamics team welcomes Altex Tube to our customer campus in Columbus, Mississippi," added Dan Keown, general manager of Steel Dynamics' Columbus Flat Roll division. "We are excited to add value to our mutual customers and provide quality products and unique supply-chain solutions to meet the growing needs of the structural tube market.”

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jul 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 51 10 Pm
Summit Electric Supply Opens New Phoenix Facility
The New Mexico distributor relocated its Phoenix operations.
May 24th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 1 44 02 Pm
Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility
The power tool maker is investing more than $60 million in equipment and advanced technology.
May 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 13 At 12 46 56 Pm
Milwaukee Tool Announces $200M Expansion, 1,000 More Jobs
Many of the positions will be in technical and engineering roles.
May 13th, 2022
I Stock 1150324221
Industrial Real Estate Demand Grows Nationwide
Rents grew at the fastest pace since 2018.
May 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 20 At 3 08 14 Pm
The Part Works to Open Oregon Location
The plumbing specialties distributor plans to begin operations in Portland next month.
Apr 20th, 2022
Crescent Electric New Branch Brooklyn Park Minn
Crescent Electric Relocates Minneapolis Branch
New Facility in the Interstate North Industrial Park Offers Greater Convenience
Mar 22nd, 2022
Battery pack assembly at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, TN, facilities.
VW Commits $7.1 Billion to North American Manufacturing
The automaker wants 55% of U.S. sales be fully electric by 2030.
Mar 22nd, 2022
275940416 2101920843300550 6918869925741856789 N
Distribution America & PRO Group Unite as Single Hardware Company: Hardlines Distribution Alliance
HDA represents over 60 member distributors nationwide in the hardware, farm/ag, lawn and garden and paint markets.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Benchmark 60dd1fd3eb1ed
Benchmark Industrial Expanding in Ohio, Indiana
The packaging and warehouse supplier will add 40 jobs at its Ohio headquarters and open a new branch in Indianapolis.
Mar 21st, 2022
Kurtz Ersa Partnership
Würth Additive Group Inks Deal to Distribute Kurtz Esra 3D Printers
It broadens Würth Additive Group’s ability to support high-end production through Kurtz Ersa’s proprietary Perfect Angle Printing technology.
Mar 18th, 2022
Maryland Facility
Nitrile Gloves Supplier Adding $350M Plant, 2K Jobs in Baltimore
United Safety Technology expects production to begin in Q1 2023.
Mar 17th, 2022