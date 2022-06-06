Winsupply Opens its Sixth Distribution Center

The company's new Oklahoma facility will serve some 130 companies across the southern U.S.

Jun 6th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 04 23 Pm

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply this week will mark the grand opening of its sixth regional distribution center.

The distributor of building products and supplies — including pipes, valves, fittings, electrical components and HVAC products — plans a ceremony for Wednesday to officially open the nearly 320,000-square-foot facility in Moore, Oklahoma.

Company officials said the site would create up to 65 new jobs in suburban Oklahoma City.

“Our sixth RDC will allow us to serve our local companies in the south-central part of the U.S. with one-day service,” Eric Roush, Winsupply's vice president of supply chain, said in a statement. “When completed, the new RDC will provide primary service to about 130 local companies in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.”

The company's other major distribution centers are located in Dayton, Denver, Middletown, Connecticut, Richmond, Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida. It supplies contractors across 45 states.

