Hillyard to Expand in Missouri

The company is investing $50 million in new manufacturing and distribution operations.

May 25th, 2022
Hillyard Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 13 42 Pm

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Hillyard Inc. announced Monday it will expand in St. Joseph, investing more than $50 million and retaining more than 200 high-paying jobs in the area.

The expansion of the leading manufacturer and distributor of cleaning and hygiene solutions will redevelop an existing downtown location.

“We’re excited that Hillyard is growing and helping revitalize downtown St. Joseph with a local workforce,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “As a Missouri-made company, Hillyard is creating good-paying jobs and supplying essential products that are needed across the nation. Hillyard’s expansion is great news for the community and our state, and we’re proud to see its continued success here in Missouri.”

Founded in St. Joseph in 1907, Hillyard manufacturers, packages and distributes commercial cleaning products for hospitals, colleges, school districts, and more. Its expansion follows the purchase of a 25-acre property in St. Joseph, where the company will build state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehousing operations. The new distribution center is planned to be fully operational by late 2023. The more than 200 jobs retained will pay salaries above the average county wage.

“This is a great example of a great company breathing new life into a downtown area to help provide new economic and social benefits to their community,” said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for the efforts of all who made this project a success, and proud our Brownfield Remediation Program could help Hillyard revitalize and reinvigorate this site.”

Through its expansion, Hillyard will remediate a previously owned downtown St. Joseph site to serve as an expanded campus and an attractive, modern distribution center. The company also operates three additional distribution centers in Missouri and played an integral role in supplying critically needed cleaning and hygiene products during the pandemic. For its expansion, Hillyard used the Brownfield Remediation Program, which provides financial benefits to redevelop contaminated commercial or industrial sites.

“Hillyard deciding to remain in St. Joseph, keeping 200 jobs here and redeveloping a former heavy industrial site is invaluable,” said Natalie Redmond, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “The dedication of the company and the partnership between the State of Missouri, Buchanan County and the City of St. Joseph to make this endeavor possible is incredibly important to downtown revitalization and the future of manufacturing here.”

“Downtown St. Joseph has been an important part of our history; we’ve thrived here for generations. Hillyard is committed to St. Joseph, and plan to be here for decades to come,” said Brett Carolus, Hillyard's chief administrative officer. “This project was made possible by a public and private collaboration among Hillyard, the city, county and state, and it will be great for the community.”

Apr 22nd, 2022
Crescent Electric New Branch Brooklyn Park Minn
Crescent Electric Relocates Minneapolis Branch
New Facility in the Interstate North Industrial Park Offers Greater Convenience
Mar 22nd, 2022
Battery pack assembly at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, TN, facilities.
VW Commits $7.1 Billion to North American Manufacturing
The automaker wants 55% of U.S. sales be fully electric by 2030.
Mar 22nd, 2022
275940416 2101920843300550 6918869925741856789 N
Distribution America & PRO Group Unite as Single Hardware Company: Hardlines Distribution Alliance
HDA represents over 60 member distributors nationwide in the hardware, farm/ag, lawn and garden and paint markets.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Benchmark 60dd1fd3eb1ed
Benchmark Industrial Expanding in Ohio, Indiana
The packaging and warehouse supplier will add 40 jobs at its Ohio headquarters and open a new branch in Indianapolis.
Mar 21st, 2022
Kurtz Ersa Partnership
Würth Additive Group Inks Deal to Distribute Kurtz Esra 3D Printers
It broadens Würth Additive Group’s ability to support high-end production through Kurtz Ersa’s proprietary Perfect Angle Printing technology.
Mar 18th, 2022
Maryland Facility
Nitrile Gloves Supplier Adding $350M Plant, 2K Jobs in Baltimore
United Safety Technology expects production to begin in Q1 2023.
Mar 17th, 2022
Argasd
Würth to Open New Revcar Fasteners HQ in Virginia; Company's Largest North American Facility
The nearly 400,000-square-foot distribution center will significantly boost logistics capabilities for the assembly component supplier for the U.S. Navy and military.
Mar 16th, 2022
Ep28tn
5 Minutes With ID: Wolseley Industrial is Now Ferguson Industrial
We chat with the group's vice president about what led to the rebranding and what it means for customers.
Mar 15th, 2022
6fb9ab44643029c10a0c54756827
Distributor Airline Hydraulics Adds New Warehouse, Tech Center in South Carolina
The new facility will supply local industrial inventory and technical support.
Mar 10th, 2022
Unnamed
Steel Pipe & Tube Supplier Zekelman Adding Northern Illinois Plant
The company is redeveloping two buildings into a new facility that will create up to 150 jobs.
Mar 8th, 2022
274594926 4748234555230310 2202247628279193278 N
Incredible Supply & Logistics Approved as Boeing Supply Partner
ISL will support Boeing's operations with specialized product distribution, kitting and global shipping solutions.
Mar 8th, 2022