Summit Electric Supply Opens New Phoenix Facility

The New Mexico distributor relocated its Phoenix operations.

May 24th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 51 10 Pm
Summit Electric Supply

Albuquerque-based electrical supplier Summit Electric Supply on Monday officially opened its new service center in Phoenix.

The distributor relocated its operations in the Arizona capital to a facility in the city’s east side near Sky Harbor International Airport. The company said it features 80,000 square-feet of warehouse space and a 3,000-square-foot showroom.

Summit also announced a grand opening celebration through the end of July.

The company operates 24 U.S. service centers across New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana and Texas.

