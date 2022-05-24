Summit Electric Supply Opens New Phoenix Facility

Albuquerque-based electrical supplier Summit Electric Supply on Monday officially opened its new service center in Phoenix.

The distributor relocated its operations in the Arizona capital to a facility in the city’s east side near Sky Harbor International Airport. The company said it features 80,000 square-feet of warehouse space and a 3,000-square-foot showroom.

Summit also announced a grand opening celebration through the end of July.

The company operates 24 U.S. service centers across New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana and Texas.