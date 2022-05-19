Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi.

Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.

“We’re thrilled to, once again, expand our footprint in the state of Mississippi, where we’ve been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country,” said Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman. “Our success is the result of our talented people and the culture we’ve created; it is unparalleled in the industry. We are committed to investing in new talent, and the right opportunities to continue meeting the needs of our distributor and user partners with the speed and agility that defines who we are as a company.”

Milwaukee is investing more than $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment at the new 563,000-square-foot Grenada location. The facility will house critical accessory manufacturing capabilities, and will join the company’s other service hub in Greenwood, Indiana, as one of Milwaukee Tool’s main axis points for service operations.

Milwaukee Tool, which employs more than 10,000 people in the U.S., has continually expanded their footprint domestically and globally as their company experiences incredible double-digit growth. In Mississippi, the company has invested more than $209 million in domestic expansion projects over the last 5 years and employs 4,400 people.