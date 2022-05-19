Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

The power tool maker is investing more than $60 million in equipment and advanced technology.

May 19th, 2022
Milwaukee Tool
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 1 44 02 Pm
Milwaukee Tool

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi.

Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.

“We’re thrilled to, once again, expand our footprint in the state of Mississippi, where we’ve been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country,” said Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman. “Our success is the result of our talented people and the culture we’ve created; it is unparalleled in the industry. We are committed to investing in new talent, and the right opportunities to continue meeting the needs of our distributor and user partners with the speed and agility that defines who we are as a company.”  

Milwaukee is investing more than $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment at the new 563,000-square-foot Grenada location. The facility will house critical accessory manufacturing capabilities, and will join the company’s other service hub in Greenwood, Indiana, as one of Milwaukee Tool’s main axis points for service operations.

Milwaukee Tool, which employs more than 10,000 people in the U.S., has continually expanded their footprint domestically and globally as their company experiences incredible double-digit growth. In Mississippi, the company has invested more than $209 million in domestic expansion projects over the last 5 years and employs 4,400 people.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
275940416 2101920843300550 6918869925741856789 N
Distribution America & PRO Group Unite as Single Hardware Company: Hardlines Distribution Alliance
HDA represents over 60 member distributors nationwide in the hardware, farm/ag, lawn and garden and paint markets.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Benchmark 60dd1fd3eb1ed
Benchmark Industrial Expanding in Ohio, Indiana
The packaging and warehouse supplier will add 40 jobs at its Ohio headquarters and open a new branch in Indianapolis.
Mar 21st, 2022
Kurtz Ersa Partnership
Würth Additive Group Inks Deal to Distribute Kurtz Esra 3D Printers
It broadens Würth Additive Group’s ability to support high-end production through Kurtz Ersa’s proprietary Perfect Angle Printing technology.
Mar 18th, 2022
Maryland Facility
Nitrile Gloves Supplier Adding $350M Plant, 2K Jobs in Baltimore
United Safety Technology expects production to begin in Q1 2023.
Mar 17th, 2022
Argasd
Würth to Open New Revcar Fasteners HQ in Virginia; Company's Largest North American Facility
The nearly 400,000-square-foot distribution center will significantly boost logistics capabilities for the assembly component supplier for the U.S. Navy and military.
Mar 16th, 2022
Ep28tn
5 Minutes With ID: Wolseley Industrial is Now Ferguson Industrial
We chat with the group's vice president about what led to the rebranding and what it means for customers.
Mar 15th, 2022
6fb9ab44643029c10a0c54756827
Distributor Airline Hydraulics Adds New Warehouse, Tech Center in South Carolina
The new facility will supply local industrial inventory and technical support.
Mar 10th, 2022
Unnamed
Steel Pipe & Tube Supplier Zekelman Adding Northern Illinois Plant
The company is redeveloping two buildings into a new facility that will create up to 150 jobs.
Mar 8th, 2022
274594926 4748234555230310 2202247628279193278 N
Incredible Supply & Logistics Approved as Boeing Supply Partner
ISL will support Boeing's operations with specialized product distribution, kitting and global shipping solutions.
Mar 8th, 2022
Athsgf
RG Group Expands Partnership With Machine Vision Supplier Cognex
Fluid handling/motion control supplier RG Group has been a trusted Cognex partner for nearly 20 years via RG's Proud Automation unit.
Mar 7th, 2022
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, March 3, 2022.
Biden to Announce Siemens Investment, Factory Jobs
The technology company plans to produce equipment for electrical infrastructure.
Mar 4th, 2022