Incredible Supply & Logistics Approved as Boeing Supply Partner

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL), a product distribution, mission kitting and third-party logistics (3PL) company, announced March 7 that it has been approved as a small business supply partner of Boeing. Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support.

“The ISL team is proud to have been selected and approved as an authorized Boeing small business supply partner,” said Chris Faison, CEO of ISL. “We look forward to supporting Boeing’s vital global missions across aviation, defense, space and security with our specialized product distribution, kitting and global shipping solutions.”

ISL is a U.S. small business, offering a full range of product distribution services serving the federal, defense, maritime and space communities. The ISL team specializes in assisting defense contractors and government customers with complex Bill of Material (BOM) sourcing, kitting services, and customized third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, faster and more cost-effective than its competition.







