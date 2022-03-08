Incredible Supply & Logistics Approved as Boeing Supply Partner

ISL will support Boeing's operations with specialized product distribution, kitting and global shipping solutions.

Mar 8th, 2022
Incredible Supply & Logistics
274594926 4748234555230310 2202247628279193278 N

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL), a product distribution, mission kitting and third-party logistics (3PL) company, announced March 7 that it has been approved as a Isl Boing Announce Final 640x334small business supply partner of Boeing. Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support.

See Industrial Distribution's 2018 Distributor Profile of ISL here

“The ISL team is proud to have been selected and approved as an authorized Boeing small business supply partner,” said Chris Faison, CEO of ISL. “We look forward to supporting Boeing’s vital global missions across aviation, defense, space and security with our specialized product distribution, kitting and global shipping solutions.”

ISL is a U.S. small business, offering a full range of product distribution services serving the federal, defense, maritime and space communities. The ISL team specializes in assisting defense contractors and government customers with complex Bill of Material (BOM) sourcing, kitting services, and customized third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, faster and more cost-effective than its competition.



More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Sponsored
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Watch as David Mantey and Jeff Reinke - the editors of Manufacturing.net, IEN.com and Manufacturing Business Technology, discuss a section of the new white paper from Oracle Netsuite entitled 5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Danfoss Logo
Danfoss Expands Motion Partnership to Include Kaman Distribution Locations
Danfoss, which recently Eaton's Hydraulic Business for $3.3 billion, has authorized its Power Solutions partnership with Motion to include its newly-acquired KDG locations.
Feb 24th, 2022
Fl Kr Ywoxeayvabn
NIBCO Launches Distributor Promotion Tour for New Push Fittings
The valves, fittings, and flow control products supplier is visiting various distributors in its Wrot Racer Corvette to deliver free marketing kits.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Whittemore Dormer Pramet
Metalworking Manufacturers' Rep Whittemore Co. Expands Lyndex-Nikken Coverage in Upper Midwest
Already with coverage in seven other midwestern states, the firm now represents the machine tool supplier in Wisconsin and Michigan's upper peninsula.
Feb 16th, 2022
4
JGB Enterprises is Now Echelon Supply and Service
The industrial hose and accessories distributor says the new brand positions company for growth and product expansion.
Feb 16th, 2022
Ino USA's new fabrication facility in Bufalo, NY.
Shanghai's Ino Industrial Belting Adds U.S. Presence With Buffalo, NY Fabrication Shop
Ino has plans to bring manufacturing to Buffalo, where it promises to "walk customers throughout the whole process ... without the corporate B.S."
Feb 14th, 2022
Sdg
Illinois' Star SU Inks Partnership with Fellow Cutting Tool Supplier in Switzerland
The strategic partnership will enhance both companies’ product portfolio and expand collective reach within the Americas and Europe.
Feb 14th, 2022
Shamaya Morris, a group leader in Toyota West Virginia's drivetrain plant, is part of dedicated team working toward Toyota's electrified future.
Toyota Expands EV Part Production at 2 U.S. Plants
It's a $90 million investment.
Feb 11th, 2022
I Stock 1019871160
Sherwin-Williams Making $324M Expansion to North Carolina Plant
It will significantly expand the paint maker's manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility at the site.
Feb 10th, 2022
2022 Watchlist
Industrial Distribution's 2022 Watch List
Our 10th annual feature honors a group of independent industrial distributors for their recent growth and successful reputation.
Feb 7th, 2022
Line Drive Logo Tagline Logo
Industrial Marketing Consultant LineDrive Partners with Hand Protection Supplier Mechanix Wear
LineDrive will serve as Mechanix Wear's national sales agency in the commercial industrial sector.
Feb 3rd, 2022
1
Plumbing Supplier BrassCraft to Spend $13M on North Carolina Plant Expansion
The project will create nearly 100 new jobs for the maker of rough plumbing products.
Feb 3rd, 2022