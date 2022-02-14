Illinois' Star SU Inks Partnership with Fellow Cutting Tool Supplier in Switzerland

The strategic partnership will enhance both companies’ product portfolio and expand collective reach within the Americas and Europe.

Feb 14th, 2022
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL and VENDLINCOURT, SWITZERLAND — Cutting tool and gear tool providers Star SU and Louis Bélet have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance each companies’ product portfolio and expand collective reach within the Americas and Europe. 

Unnamed (16)“We believe this relationship will build great synergy between our companies and benefit our customers,” said David Goodfellow, President Star SU. “Although our product offerings are similar, this agreement enables us to provide even more innovative solutions in the micro mechanics field, where Louis Bélet is well-known.”

Added Roxane Piquerez and Arnaud Maître, Bélet co-CEO’s, “We look forward to strengthening our gear offering given Star SU’s strong presence and know-how within the field of gear cutting tools and machines, helping us expand our presence and better serve our customers.”

Louis Bélet is a family-owned company with over 70 years in standard and customized tools based in Swiss Jura, the hub of micromechanics and high-quality precision. Bélet manufactures standard and custom precision cutting tools for various markets including watchmaking, medical, aerospace and automotive. Drills, end mills, thread and gear cutting tools including hobs or skiving tools for micro gears are among the standard and innovative solutions Louis Bélet provides to the market.

Star SU LLC offers a wide variety of machinery, precision cutting tools, and services including vertical gear hobbing machines and chamfering and deburring machines; gear hobs and milling cutters; gear Scudding and power skiving tools, gear shaper cutters and shaving tools; chamfer and deburring tools; gundrills and reamers; form tools; face mills and boring tools; advanced tool coatings; and tool life cycle management services.

For more information, visit www.star-su.com or www.louisbelet.ch

