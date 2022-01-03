Distributor Allied Electronics Adds 3 New Safety & PPE Suppliers

Guardian Equipment, Pacific Handy Cutter and Klever Innovations boosts the company's linecard of more than 550 suppliers.

Jan 3rd, 2022
Allied Electronics & Automation
Allied Full Color Logo 2018 Web Logo

FORT WORTH, TX — Allied Electronics & Automation added three new suppliers in the safety & PPE product category in December with Guardian EquipmentPacific Handy Cutter (PHC), and Klever InnovationsEndress + Hauser adds products in multiple categories, including sensors and switches, while Mobotix brings products to test & measurementJan Fan is a new supplier in fans & thermal management.

The new suppliers expanded Allied's linecard of more than 550 world-class suppliers. New products from these suppliers are now available at www.alliedelec.com. 

Allied's recently added suppliers include the following:

  • Endress + Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Endress +Hauser provide process solutions for flow, level, pressure, analytics, temperature, recording and digital communications, optimizing processes in terms of economic efficiency, safety & environmental impact. Customers come from various industries, including chemical, food & beverage, life sciences, power & energy, mining, minerals & metals, oil & gas and water & wastewater.
  • Guardian Equipment, the innovative leader in the emergency eyewash and shower industry, continually expands its product offering to remain the best resource for emergency response needs. From a 24-hour Quickship program to responsive customer service staff, Guardian Equipment is dedicated to being the unsurpassed leader in emergency eyewash and shower technology.
  • Jan Fan is a leading manufacturer of industrial fans, including pedestal, wall & ceiling fans, I-beam / c-channel fans, floor fans, bench fans, and the energy-saving module. Their heavy-duty industrial fans are considered the automotive and heavy industry standard. Since 1958, Jan Fan has manufactured industrial and commercial fans that are extremely energy efficient and built to last.
  • Klever Innovations has over 65 years of market leadership and ground-breaking innovation. PHC has partnered with Klever Innovations, one of the leaders in the safety industry who pioneered protected blade technology. Pacific Handy Cutter and Klever Kutter offer protected blade and cutting solutions that reduce cut injuries and damaged merchandise. Offering world-class customer service and product support, PHC and Klever Kutter are a complete cutting source for grocers, retailers, industrial facilities, food service providers and everyone in between.
  • Mobotix protects sites worldwide using their IP video technology, delivering absolute reliability even in the most challenging conditions. From oil rigs in the North Sea to World Heritage Sites in remote deserts, whether helping scientists at an Arctic research center or greeting climbers at the top of Mount Everest, MOBOTIX equipment is designed with no moving parts to provide the best overall return on investment. An extended operating lifetime is guaranteed and further enhanced by continual software upgrades.
  • Pacific Handy Cutter (PHC) is a known leader and innovator in safety cutting tools that got its start when it invented the original flat box cutter - the Handy Cutter in 1950. Pacific Handy Cutter has become the leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of safety cutting tools for the store supply, industrial and retail markets. These safety cutters are the preferred cutting tool among many businesses. In addition to safety cutters, PHC now designs and manufactures a breadth of safety components to round out workplace safety. PHC also produces a wide variety of utility knives, razor blades and accessories, offering the broadest assortment of cutters and complementary products in the industry. 

Allied also continues to add products and suppliers to its facilities cleaning and maintenance inventory. As part of its focus on improving the customer experience, Allied will continue to expand its product portfolio throughout 2021 and beyond to meet customers' wide-ranging needs. In 2020, the company added more than 50 new best-in-class suppliers to its linecard, bringing more than 10,000 new ready-to-ship product lines to customers. Allied has also recently doubled the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center and provides online customers with tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark free online engineering collaboration platform.

 

 

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is an omni-channel authorized distributor of industrial automation and control solutions, electronic components, and maintenance products from more than 550 world-class suppliers. With a local presence throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, a focus on digital customer experience and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle.

