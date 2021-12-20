Würth Canada Opens First North American Flagship Store

Opened near Toronto in September, it offers 24/7 self-checkout

Dec 20th, 2021
A 24/7 self-checkout store concept developed by Wanzl together with Würth, which gives customers the flexibility to shop around the clock via a Würth eShop account.
Wanzl

LEIPHEIM, Germany & VAUGHAN, Canada — The 24/7 self-checkout store concept developed by Wanzl together with Würth is already established in Germany. Now, Würth’s Canadian subsidiary of the assembly and fastening materials provider has followed this frictionless format, which gives customers the flexibility to shop around the clock via a Würth eShop account. Würth Canada Ltd. opened North America's first flagship store in September of this year, located in Vaughan, a city in the Greater Toronto Area. This marks an important milestone for Würth and Wanzl North America (NA).

Würth offers more than 4,000 products in the Canadian 24/7 store. From hardware to hand tools, to chemicals, electrical supplies, abrasives and PPE, Würth has what you need for your everyday industrial needs. As with the German 24/7 stores, this store is a hybrid solution. As Würth Vice President Goran Abramovic explains, "We want to give our customers the optimal shopping experience no matter how they choose to buy from us. During normal opening hours, we invite all customers to come see the breadth of our product range, receive product and technical advice from our qualified staff, and pay for their purchases at the service check-out desk. Additionally, approved business customers have the option of accessing the 24/7 functionality at any time (day or night) with their activated Würth eShop account. Whether someone needs an item early in the morning, late at night, on a weekend or a Holiday, Würth is always there for you."

Store technology, Shop Equipment and Support - Wanzl North America's contribution

Wanzl NA has provided a turnkey solution for this project by transferring the self-checkout concept from German 24/7 Würth stores. As with the German stores, Wanzl is responsible for the back-end technology in the Canadian 24/7 store. At its heart is the WanzlConnect® software platform. All technical processes in the store are controlled via WanzlConnect – including 24/7 access. Approved customers need to log-in to their Würth eShop account to access the store and request a QR code. They scan the code at the outer store entrance to enter the building, and a second time inside at the eGate entrance system. Once on the retail floor, the customer can browse the extensive range of products at their leisure for up to one hour.

To purchase, the customer scans the QR code at the exit gates, and accesses the self-checkout station through a Wanzl Galaxyport. To initiate checkout, the initial QR code is scanned at the self-checkout station. Here, merchandise is scanned, and automatically debited from the customer's Würth eShop account.

The modern and structured look of the Würth Canada store design borrows heavily from Würth Germany's stores, co-developed last year with Wanzl Germany. Wanzl NA supplied "wire tech 100®" shelving for product presentation, hand baskets, shopping carts, and local sourcing of millwork, such as the Service Desk and decorative items. Additionally, on-site installation, assembly and commissioning were the responsibility of Wanzl, as is ongoing 24/7 technical support for Würth Canada.

Ben Hinnen, CEO of Wanzl North America, stated that, "This is the first Würth 24/7 store in North America and is a clear demonstration of Wanzl's global capabilities as a partner, executed locally. Wanzl is a total solution provider of not only products, including self-checkout systems, but also of store concept development through planning, design, and installation, in addition to complete lifecycle technical support during ongoing operations."


Wanzl North America, formerly Technibilt Ltd, is a leading B2B solution provider for retailers. Founded in 1946 and acquired by Wanzl GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2012, Wanzl North America is the leading manufacturer of shopping carts, and enhances retailer’s customers’ shopping experience through superior solutions in design, innovation and customer service. The parent company, Wanzl GmbH & Co. KGaA, is an owner-managed family company in its third generation, with over 4,600 employees, global production sites and sales outlets. Together, Wanzl offers over 100,000 products, solutions, and innovations.

Würth Canada Limited was founded in Montreal, Québec in 1971. Its state-of-the-art Head Office has been located in Guelph, Ontario since 2014. Würth Canada has established itself in the Automotive, Trucking, and Industrial marketplaces and has more than 400 sales representatives servicing customers from Victoria, British Columbia to St-John's, Newfoundland.

