Absolute Machine Tools Parters With Fellow Distributor Greenway & Associates

The partnership allows Absolute to expand its distributor network and provide a larger range of CNC machine tools.

Dec 13th, 2021
Absolute Machine Tools
Asdf

LORAIN, OH — Absolute Machine Tools has established a partnership with Greenway & Associates, a full-range distributor of industrial manufacturing equipment including CNC machine tools, bandsaws and coldsaws, plasma cutting tables and plate rolls, water jets, sanders, deburring equipment, and many other types of equipment solutions manufacturers require throughout their operations.

Greenway & Associates, in Orange City, Iowa, offers sales, engineering and service support in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and North and South Dakota. The company was started by Ron Groeneweg in 1977. Today Greenway & Associates is operated by President Clark Groeneweg.

“Greenway strives to maintain the integrity we have been taught by our predecessors to provide customers with quality new and pre-owned industrial equipment capable of fulfilling all facets of manufacturing,” Clark Groeneweg explained. “By partnering with Absolute Machine Tools, we can now provide a larger range of CNC machine tools from production turning lathes, to bridge and boring mills, to vertical turning lathes, and finally automation solutions, which are becoming ever more requested to help manufacturers be more efficient and profitable. We are proud to offer brands such as Johnford heavy-duty and large CNCs, You Ji vertical turning lathes, Nexturn SwissLICO multi-slide screw machines, Quicktech mill/turn centers, AccuteX EDM, Mitsubishi and FANUC industrial robots, and collaborative robots from Productive Robotics through this new partnership.”

Further, the new partnership allows Absolute Machine Tools to expand its distributor network and provide additional engineering and service support both to existing and new customers. A key addition is Greenway’s automation department, which focuses on helping customers implement automation and robotics for tasks such as machine tending and visual part inspection. The goal is to eliminate problems resulting from workforce and skilled labor shortages and enable customers to run lights out, three shifts, 24/7, the company said.

“This partnership with Greenway & Associates provides both companies technical and geographic advantages in terms of a wide-ranging product offering as well as proximity to customers in these states,” said Absolute Machine Tools founder and President Steve Ortner. “We are confident in our products and services, since between the two companies we have hundreds of years of experience combined in applications engineering and service support.”

Greenway & Associates team, from left to right: Jay Kleinwolterink, applications/training; Terry Lake, sales-northern and eastern Iowa; Jamie Koele, sales, western Iowa, South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, western Minnesota; Larry Moll, sales, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana; Craig Poolman, sales, southern Iowa, southeast Nebraska; Clark Groeneweg, presidentGreenway & Associates team, from left to right: Jay Kleinwolterink, applications/training; Terry Lake, sales-northern and eastern Iowa; Jamie Koele, sales, western Iowa, South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, western Minnesota; Larry Moll, sales, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana; Craig Poolman, sales, southern Iowa, southeast Nebraska; Clark Groeneweg, presidentGreenway & Associates

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Nov 16th, 2021
Altra Merger
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Undergoes $1.4B Refinancing
The manufacturer and distributor of motion control, power transmission and automation products will use the proceeds to pay off debt.
Nov 18th, 2021
Wag + Rapid Shape Press Release Image
Würth Additive Group Inks Distribution Deal for Rapid Shape 3D Printers
The partnership creates a turnkey industrial-ready solution with Würth special edition i30 and i50 models.
Nov 18th, 2021
The New Danobat Lg 1000 Grinding Machine
Machine Tool Supplier Danobat to Move U.S. Headquarters to Illinois
Danobat's US customers include 3M, Delta Airlines, GE, Kennametal, Sandvik, Schaeffler, Solar Turbines and Timken.
Nov 17th, 2021
Sonepar Logo Cmjn Taglinee
Sonepar Rebrands for First Time in 2 Decades
The electrical products distribution giant says the move reflects its transformation to serve customers with its advanced, automated and digitalized omnichannel processes.
Nov 16th, 2021
This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine, from its medical device and prescription drug business.
Johnson & Johnson to Split into 2 Companies
The company is the world’s biggest maker of health care products.
Nov 12th, 2021
1 5f0fb99dc483d
Industrial Supply Company Beginning Construction on New Nevada Branch
The 12,000-square-foot facility will replace the company's current Elko, NV branch.
Nov 11th, 2021
Amzl Associate In Mask With Hand Scanner 0
Amazon Ramps Up Alabama Operations With 4 New Facilities
The e-commerce giant shared plans for three new supply chain facilities and said another fulfillment center has just launched.
Nov 10th, 2021
The General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 26, 2018. General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies that concentrate on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company said Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024.
GE to Split into 3 Companies
The company has spent years undoing its massive transformation under Jack Welch, an era of unbridled growth.
Nov 9th, 2021
Glendale Outside (1)
Summit Electric Adds Service Center in Arizona
The 7,700-square-foot facility features a full counter, refreshment area and a will-call desk for phone and online orders.
Nov 8th, 2021
Unnamed 603e7b0782954
MSC-Owned All Integrated Solutions Completes Relocation of Twin Cities DC
It's 170% larger than the fastener distributor's previous distribution center in the area.
Nov 8th, 2021
Wergwerh
Saint-Gobain Announces $400M Expansion at 4 Roofing, Insulation and Gypsum Plants
Combined, the four capacity expansions represent the company’s largest organic growth investment in several years.
Nov 4th, 2021