Absolute Machine Tools Parters With Fellow Distributor Greenway & Associates

LORAIN, OH — Absolute Machine Tools has established a partnership with Greenway & Associates, a full-range distributor of industrial manufacturing equipment including CNC machine tools, bandsaws and coldsaws, plasma cutting tables and plate rolls, water jets, sanders, deburring equipment, and many other types of equipment solutions manufacturers require throughout their operations.

Greenway & Associates, in Orange City, Iowa, offers sales, engineering and service support in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and North and South Dakota. The company was started by Ron Groeneweg in 1977. Today Greenway & Associates is operated by President Clark Groeneweg.

“Greenway strives to maintain the integrity we have been taught by our predecessors to provide customers with quality new and pre-owned industrial equipment capable of fulfilling all facets of manufacturing,” Clark Groeneweg explained. “By partnering with Absolute Machine Tools, we can now provide a larger range of CNC machine tools from production turning lathes, to bridge and boring mills, to vertical turning lathes, and finally automation solutions, which are becoming ever more requested to help manufacturers be more efficient and profitable. We are proud to offer brands such as Johnford heavy-duty and large CNCs, You Ji vertical turning lathes, Nexturn Swiss, LICO multi-slide screw machines, Quicktech mill/turn centers, AccuteX EDM, Mitsubishi and FANUC industrial robots, and collaborative robots from Productive Robotics through this new partnership.”

Further, the new partnership allows Absolute Machine Tools to expand its distributor network and provide additional engineering and service support both to existing and new customers. A key addition is Greenway’s automation department, which focuses on helping customers implement automation and robotics for tasks such as machine tending and visual part inspection. The goal is to eliminate problems resulting from workforce and skilled labor shortages and enable customers to run lights out, three shifts, 24/7, the company said.

“This partnership with Greenway & Associates provides both companies technical and geographic advantages in terms of a wide-ranging product offering as well as proximity to customers in these states,” said Absolute Machine Tools founder and President Steve Ortner. “We are confident in our products and services, since between the two companies we have hundreds of years of experience combined in applications engineering and service support.”

Greenway & Associates

