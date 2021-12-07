Construction Supplies Distributor NEFCO Opens Virginia Fulfillment Center

It's NEFCO's second such facility and will primarily service customers from Maryland to Florida.

Dec 7th, 2021
NEFCO
NEFCO, a partner to the professional construction trades, opened a new primary fulfilment center in Richmond, VA to further service and support the professional contractor traders in the Mid-South.

This is NEFCO’s second fulfilment center and is designed to support substantial growth in the Mid-Atlantic, Mid-South and Southeast regions. It will primarily service customers from Maryland to Florida. 

258548362 4860983987258803 4912562775579059648 NThe new Richmond facility is located at 11890 North Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland, VA, 10 miles north of downtown Richmond. The building is approximately 83K square feet, of which the warehouse is approximately 77K square feet.

The new fulfilment center will stock a wide variety of NEFCO’s core products including its SHARP product – Strut, Hardware, Anchors, Rod, and Pipe Hangers as well as a broad mix of power tools, safety equipment, and jobsite supplies.

This location will open with 30 new NEFCO team members and NEFCO expects to grow the team rapidly. 

“We are thrilled to expand our Mid-South footprint to better serve both our existing and new customers,” NEFCO President and CEO David Gelles said. “This new fulfilment center will greatly enhance our local inventory and service levels, furthering our mission to be the single best partner to contractors whenever they build.”

NEFCO is a family-owned and operated construction supply company providing a broad range of products and services to a large variety of professional contractors. With 15 locations along the East Coast, NEFCO provides localized, contractor-centric services including extensive industry expertise, large local inventories, fast dependable jobsite delivery, turnkey engineering services, and specialty fabrication and assembly of construction materials.

