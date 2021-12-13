Industrial Weighing, Label Maker Bizerba USA Adding Arizona Plant

The German company has North American headquarters in Maryland.

Dec 13th, 2021
Bizerba USA
264289544 4813843662012600 8822796377580574067 N
Bizerba

JOPPA, MD — Bizerba USA, Inc. has announces plans for expansion and invests into a new plant in Arizona. The new location will manufacture labels and produce key equipment for industrial and retail weighing and labeling solutions. The new facility is core to the long-term strategy to serve all customers nationwide equally improving proximity, availability and service while increasing focus on labels and consumables. The expansion will create 40-50 new light industrial jobs and start of operation is April 1, 2022.

As a global operating and growing company, Bizerba is investing in a new plant that will be located in the west valley of Avondale, AZ. The new industrial campus named Farway 10 has access to Interstate I-10, a proximity to an international airport and provides a perfect gateway to the east and west.

With more than 4,500 employees worldwide, Bizerba has been in business since 1866 and is a leading provider of weighing, slicing and labeling technology solutions. The family-owned German company has its North American headquarters in Joppa, Maryland including Bizerba Label Solutions, Customer Service, Distribution and Spare Parts for US operations. In order to be able to serve its customers faster and to meet the growing demand, the company has decided to extend its capacities by opening a new plant in Avondale, Arizona.

“We are excited about this opportunity to expand in the western US and specifically in the Greater Phoenix area. We believe this next chapter in our business affords us the opportunity to better serve our existing customers, as well as strategic prospects both in labels and consumables, as well as service and parts. Additionally, we are happy to expand our offerings with a new product concept specifically from this plant.” says Brian Evans, President of Bizerba Label Solutions.

Bizerba USA, Inc. will take possession the new plant in Avondale, AZ mid-January 2022 and will start its operation on April 1, 2022.

Bizerba offers its customers in industry, trade, and logistics a globally unique solutions portfolio of hardware and software around the central value "weight". This portfolio includes products and solutions related to slicing, processing, weighing, cashing, checking, commissioning and labeling. A wide range of services from consulting and service, labels and consumables to leasing complete the portfolio.

