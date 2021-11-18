Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Undergoes $1.4B Refinancing

The manufacturer and distributor of motion control, power transmission and automation products will use the proceeds to pay off debt.

Nov 18th, 2021
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
Altra Merger

BRAINTREE, MA — Altra Industrial Motion Corp., a global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, announced Nov. 17 that the company has entered into a new five-year credit agreement among the company and the lenders party to the credit agreement from time to time, which consists of a new $400 million term loan and a new $1 billion revolving credit facility. The company will use the proceeds to repay in full all amounts outstanding on its existing term loan and revolving credit facilities, which have been terminated, and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.

“We are very pleased with the results of this refinancing,” said Carl Christenson, Altra’s Chairman and chief executive officer. “Based on the current interest rate environment, we expect this transaction will have the potential to provide us with a reduction in our annual interest expense of approximately $4-$5 million. Moreover, this transaction furthers our efforts to strengthen our balance sheet and provides us with the flexibility and capacity to pursue our long-term organic and acquisition growth strategies.”

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

