Sonepar Rebrands for First Time in 2 Decades

PARIS — On Nov. 16, Sonepar launched a new brand identity to support the group’s ambition to remain the world leader in B2B electrical products, systems and services distribution, serving customers with an omnichannel digital experience, promoting best-in-class sustainability and ensuring associates a diverse and inclusive working environment.

Two decades after the launch of the existing logo, the rebrand occurs when Sonepar is engaged in an ambitious transformation to serve customers with the most advanced, automated and digitalized omnichannel processes in the industry. The new brand has been designed to be easily deployed across all digital channels.

The Sonepar group had sales of €23 billion ($26 billion) in 2020, serving customers in 40 countries with a unique balance of global scale and local empowerment, making their day-to-day operations more efficient. This is made possible by investing in cutting-edge supply chain and digital, omni-channel technologies to deliver the highest level of customer service.

Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO, commented, “To support our transformation, it is the right time to renew our brand identity. This is in response to our customers’ needs and market developments. We serve our audience in every possible channel, from on-screen to in-person. On-time, in-full delivery and exemplary service is embedded in our DNA. We aim to be a leading pioneer of energy transition. Operating with complete integrity, our business behavior and levels of responsibility set the highest standards. People are essential to our business. We champion difference and diversity. Our people are ambitious, driven by entrepreneurial spirit, and they are essential to our business. They make the difference, every day.”

The rebrand also recognizes the true Sonepar’s evolution into a global group, drawing on the skill and passion of its 45,000 associates around the world. Sonepar is launching this new brand on the back of steady, profitable growth which has built an undisputed leadership position for the Group thanks to a unique combination of being family-owned, with a long-term horizon, a best-in-class leadership, an engaged workforce and demanding corporate governance.

The new logo is an evolution of the previous brand, which was rolled out in 2001, and builds on the past. The brand mark – the two, interlocking orbits that represent Sonepar’s unique balance of global scale and local empowerment – have been simplified to work powerfully wherever they appear.

The new brand identity also reaffirms Sonepar’s values, fully shared through the entire Group, driving Sonepar’s mission as a business: making our customers’ lives easier every day by providing products, logistics and solutions to construction companies, industries and utility organizations across the world.

Matt Pothecary, Chief Communications Officer and Sustainability stated: “By modernizing the brand mark and improving its legibility, the new logo enables the brand to project an updated and modern image to all of Sonepar’s stakeholders. Far more than just a badge, our brand signifies who we are, how we behave and what makes our business so distinct and unique. We build long-term relationships based on mutual respect and champion sustainable practices. We lead by example doing what is right, giving our best performance in everything we do.”





Sonepar is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in B2B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services. Through a dense network of local brands spanning 40 countries, the group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B2B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers.