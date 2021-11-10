Amazon Ramps Up Alabama Operations With 4 New Facilities

The e-commerce giant shared plans for three new supply chain facilities and said another fulfillment center has just launched.

Nov 10th, 2021
Amazon
Amazon

SEATTLE — On Nov. 9, Amazon announced plans for three new operations facilities in Alabama and celebrated the launch of a new fulfillment center that will support customers across the state.

New Amazon Sites Coming to Alabama

  • Birmingham Delivery Station: In November, Amazon plans to expand the delivery services in greater Birmingham. This new station will employ approximately 150 people and create indirect job opportunities for hundreds of people through the empowerment of the Delivery Service Partner program.
  • Huntsville XL Fulfillment Center: In 2022, Amazon will open its third fulfillment center. This “XL” Non-Sortable facility is designed to receive, store, and package heavy or bulky items like home appliances. The 1 million-square-foot facility in Limestone County will provide more than 250 full-time jobs and will utilize innovative technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment.
  • Montgomery Receive Center: In 2022, Amazon will open an Inbound Cross Dock facility that will receive and consolidate items from vendors and facilitate shipment to fulfillment centers. This 650,000 square foot facility will provide more than 500 full-time jobs.

Alabama Site Now Officially Launched:

  • Huntsville Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center: Amazon’s new Huntsville Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center is now open for business. This is the first of two fulfillment centers in the area. This nearly 1 million square foot facility has created hundreds of full-time jobs and allows Amazon employees to pick, pack, and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Additionally, this facility utilizes innovative technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment.

“We are proud to continue our investment in Alabama with thousands of good jobs and new, state-of-the-art operations facilities,” said Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy at Amazon. “Our success would not be possible without our great employees and we are grateful for the enthusiasm and strong state and local support we have received since first launching operations in 2020. We look forward to continued investment as we innovate and grow to better serve our customers across the state.”

Amazon has created more than 9,000 direct jobs statewide and invested more than $1 billion in Alabama in infrastructure and compensation to employees. The company plans to add more than 500 full-time jobs to its operation by the end of 2021 and have created more than 1,800 seasonal positions across the state in preparation for the holiday season. The fulfillment and transportation jobs support communities of all sizes, pay a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour-which is more than double the federal and state minimum wage — and provide comprehensive health benefits on the first day of employment, paid time off, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, and more for employees and their families.

Positions are available at all new operations facilities.

