MSC-Owned All Integrated Solutions Completes Relocatino of Twin Cities DC

It's 170% larger than the fastener distributor's previous distribution center in the area.

Nov 8th, 2021
NSG Consulting Inc
Unnamed 603e7b0782954

All Integrated Solutions (AIS), a division of MSC Industrial Supply Co., announced Nov. 6 that it has moved into a new distribution center in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area. The new facility, located at 10680 Fountains Drive in Maple Grove, covers 52,000-square-feet and is 170 percent larger than the company’s previous distribution center in nearby New Brighton.

The new facility features a state-of-the-art warehouse system utilizing narrow aisles, wire-guided material handling equipment and 32-foot ceilings to improve storage efficiency.

“In response to growing customer demand, we are pleased to move into a larger distribution center that can accommodate our warehouse and kitting capacity needs to better serve assembly and manufacturing customers in the Greater Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area and beyond,” said AIS President Nick Ruetz.

In addition to the new facility in Maple Grove, Minn., AIS operate eight facilities in Franksville, Wisconsin; Fargo, North Dakota; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Traverse City, Michigan; Connersville, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico.

AIS, which was founded in 1962, is a value-added distributor of industrial production fasteners, components, and assembly tools. In 2018, AIS was acquired by MSC as the platform for the company’s OEM fastener and components strategy. AIS is headquartered in Franksville, WI.

