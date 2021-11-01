Report: Home Depot, FedEx Adding Large Warehouses Near Minneapolis

Two new facilities in Rosemount, MN will reportedly span about 1 million-square-feet combined.

Nov 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Oct. 29 that parcel giant FedEx and home improvement retailer The Home Depot are planning large new warehouses that will be built in the southeast Twin Cities suburb of Rosemount — spanning about 1 million square feet combined.

Most recently, the Star-Tribune said Rosemount officials approved plans for FedEx's proposed 548,000-square-foot facility on a plot of 86 acres that currently comprise a golf course, with that building to include loading docks and trailer parking. The report cited planning documents that note the new facility would create 400 to 600 jobs to the area.

The Star-Tribune said that in late September, Atlanta-based property management firm Seefried Industrial Properties broke ground on a 417,600-square-foot building in the Rosemount business park that appears to be for The Home Depot. The news outlet notes that state officials approved a grant in August for "Home Depot USA" for that site. The project reportedly includes 210,400-square-feet of outdoor storage space.

