Dayco, PTM Reach Master Distribution Deal for Industrial Belts

Engine products and drive systems supplier Dayco has inked a deal with master distributor PTM Industries in Canada.

Oct 20th, 2021
Dayco
Dayco Pt Mpartnership

TROY, MI — Dayco, an engine products and drive systems specialist for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, is positioning itself for growth through new product launches and strategic partnerships as its North American Aftermarket division renews its focus on the industrial market space. As part of this effort, the company recently signed a first of its kind master distributor agreement, choosing Canada-based PTM Industries for the sales and distribution of a new line of Dayco industrial belts expected to hit the market in early 2022.  

“Not only do we have several new products coming down the pipeline in the industrial sector, but we now have the right partner on-point in Canada with deep industry experience to help us ensure success as we actively build up our industrial product line,” said Tyler Samagalski, director of Industrial, Fluid Power and Performance for Dayco North America. “The best part is there is special connection and history between Dayco and PTM and we are well aware of their capabilities in the region and market.” 

PTM has been doing business in the industrial space since 1984, working with distributors, original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company operates from two sales and distribution centers in Toronto and Calgary and will be responsible for sales coverage, inventory warehousing and management, customer service and more for thousands of Dayco industrial belt SKUs.   

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Dayco, in part due to a longstanding connection I have to the company,” said Daniel Cotton, owner of PTM. “My late father Gary Cotton served as VP of Dayco Canada years ago and I have fond memories of attending Dayco events and car shows and running around the Dayco warehouse on Sundays when he was in the office. I can’t help but be excited to get the chance to work with their team. It just seems fitting we conduct business together.”   

Samagalski notes that Dayco will be looking to expand this business model in the U.S. as well – to help ensure a robust sales and distribution strategy for all of Dayco’s industrial products and solutions, which are already being used by some of the largest companies in the world. Ranging from low horsepower machinery to high-output equipment, Dayco industrial products include belts and hydraulics for agriculture, fleet, lawn and garden, construction, and oil and field applications.  

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.  Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco’s 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows the company to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 21 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the company’s website at www.dayco.com

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Oct 7th, 2021
Unnamed
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Expands Leadership Team
The East expansion will focus on streamlined account management for customers with solutions tailored to industry challenges.
Oct 11th, 2021
10 1 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the third part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 10-1.
Sep 30th, 2021
Go Expedi 609d4918c87b6
E-Commerce-Based MRO Distributor GoExpedi Enters Commercial Construction Space
Launched in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies.
Sep 29th, 2021
The new 124,000-square-foot facility honors the company’s nearly 75 years of success in manufacturing.
Swagelok Celebrates New Global Headquarters
The 124,000-square-foot facility demonstrates company’s commitment to growth in Northeast Ohio.
Sep 29th, 2021
Maxresdefault
Industrial Equipment E-Commerce Platform Toolots Nabs $3M in Investment
Toolots.com is an online marketplace and distribution channel for factory-direct industrial tools, machinery and technology.
Sep 29th, 2021
Conexiom Pr Introducing The Conexiom Platform 1
Conexiom Nets $130 Million in New Funding
It accelerates growth for the sales order and invoice automation solutions provider.
Sep 28th, 2021
The North Dakota State University Color Guard leads associates through the Fargo Amazon Fulfillment Center's opening ceremony.
Amazon Opens 1M SF Warehouse in North Dakota; State's First
The new Fargo fulfillment center is now the largest structure in the state.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Img Pt Zxcv
Foodservice OEM Distributor Parts Town Launches E-Commerce Marketplace
The new marketplace builds on the success of Parts Town’s “Parts In Town” service,
Sep 23rd, 2021
Mounted Bearings
ABB Planning Large Milwaukee-Area Campus for US Motion Business
It could staff up to nearly 700 employees by 2025.
Sep 22nd, 2021
The Boeing Airpower Teaming System during first flight testing at Woomera Range Complex.
Boeing Picks Site for First Final Assembly Facility Outside North America
The plant will produce and assemble the Loyal Wingman.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Gd9 A3896
Pneumatics/Hydraulics Supplier ROSS Opens New Michigan HQ
It culminates ROSS celebrating 100 years in business throughout this year.
Sep 16th, 2021