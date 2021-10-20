Dayco, PTM Reach Master Distribution Deal for Industrial Belts

TROY, MI — Dayco, an engine products and drive systems specialist for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, is positioning itself for growth through new product launches and strategic partnerships as its North American Aftermarket division renews its focus on the industrial market space. As part of this effort, the company recently signed a first of its kind master distributor agreement, choosing Canada-based PTM Industries for the sales and distribution of a new line of Dayco industrial belts expected to hit the market in early 2022.

“Not only do we have several new products coming down the pipeline in the industrial sector, but we now have the right partner on-point in Canada with deep industry experience to help us ensure success as we actively build up our industrial product line,” said Tyler Samagalski, director of Industrial, Fluid Power and Performance for Dayco North America. “The best part is there is special connection and history between Dayco and PTM and we are well aware of their capabilities in the region and market.”

PTM has been doing business in the industrial space since 1984, working with distributors, original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company operates from two sales and distribution centers in Toronto and Calgary and will be responsible for sales coverage, inventory warehousing and management, customer service and more for thousands of Dayco industrial belt SKUs.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Dayco, in part due to a longstanding connection I have to the company,” said Daniel Cotton, owner of PTM. “My late father Gary Cotton served as VP of Dayco Canada years ago and I have fond memories of attending Dayco events and car shows and running around the Dayco warehouse on Sundays when he was in the office. I can’t help but be excited to get the chance to work with their team. It just seems fitting we conduct business together.”

Samagalski notes that Dayco will be looking to expand this business model in the U.S. as well – to help ensure a robust sales and distribution strategy for all of Dayco’s industrial products and solutions, which are already being used by some of the largest companies in the world. Ranging from low horsepower machinery to high-output equipment, Dayco industrial products include belts and hydraulics for agriculture, fleet, lawn and garden, construction, and oil and field applications.

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications. Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco’s 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows the company to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 21 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the company’s website at www.dayco.com.