Ryerson-Owned Central Steel & Wire Leases Large Facility for New HQ, Logistics Hub

CSW's new facility in University Park, IL will serve as its new headquarters and logistics hub.

Oct 11th, 2021
Ryerson Holding Corporation
Hometruck

CHICAGO — Ryerson Holding Corporation, a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced Oct. 8 that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Steel & Wire (CS&W), has signed a lease for a 900,000-square-foot state-of-the-art service center facility in University Park, IL, that will become CSW's headquarters and operational hub. Strategically located, the build-to-suit facility will offer a great customer experience across a broad geographical area.

"This new facility represents an opportunity to modernize and grow our business, underscoring our commitment to the CS&W brand that is proudly more than 110 years in the making and continuing to prosper because of the unwavering support of our customers and my CS&W colleagues," stated CS&W president Jack Barger.

Ryerson is a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations. 

