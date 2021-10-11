Ryerson-Owned Central Steel & Wire Leases Large Facility for New HQ, Logistics Hub

CHICAGO — Ryerson Holding Corporation, a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced Oct. 8 that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Steel & Wire (CS&W), has signed a lease for a 900,000-square-foot state-of-the-art service center facility in University Park, IL, that will become CSW's headquarters and operational hub. Strategically located, the build-to-suit facility will offer a great customer experience across a broad geographical area.

"This new facility represents an opportunity to modernize and grow our business, underscoring our commitment to the CS&W brand that is proudly more than 110 years in the making and continuing to prosper because of the unwavering support of our customers and my CS&W colleagues," stated CS&W president Jack Barger.

Ryerson is a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations.