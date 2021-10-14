FleetPride Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Site

The new site enables customers to confidently research and quickly order parts from a selection of over 176,000 products.

Oct 14th, 2021
FleetPride, Inc.
Fleet Pride Home Page

IRVING, TX — FleetPride, Inc. has introduced its new e-commerce site at www.fleetpride.com to enable customers to confidently research and quickly order parts. Previously, site visitors could only look up product information and were unable to purchase items. Now, there are more than 176,000 products available online for all Class 6-8 vehicles and heavy duty trailers, and the number is growing on a daily basis. Customers are able to conveniently search by part number, cross reference, year/make/model/engine type or VIN number. 

Fleet Pride New“Whether it is a truck down situation, or re-ordering to stock up on items, FleetPride will relentlessly pursue being the first click for customers in the heavy duty industry by being the most reliable solution,” said Darren Taylor, FleetPride senior vice president of marketing and digital. “Now customers can click, talk, chat or visit FleetPride to immediately access the expansive inventory of parts and vast network of stores, service centers and distribution centers to get the exact products and services needed to keep their trucks moving.”

The site features “My Fleet,” where fleet customers can securely store information on their vehicles to easily find needed parts. Similarly, users can create favorite parts lists for the products they want to save. Customers can find alternative parts and are offered additional parts to help complete the job. Additionally, newly redesigned search and checkout pages highlight critical information like ‘exact fit’ and real-time availability.

Fleet Pride Home Page5

More Inventory, More Delivery Options with Direct Shipping Now Offered

In addition to launching the e-commerce site, FleetPride is enhancing the customer experience by offering direct shipping options to customers from its five distribution centers as well as branches across the U.S. With the help of a comprehensive order management system and transportation management system, the site allows customers to accurately check the availability of real-time local inventory and select how they want to receive the product: through branch pickup, local delivery or direct shipping. Now, even the most obscure product will be easily accessible and delivered when and where the customer needs it. 

“As the largest independent aftermarket distributor, our customers expect access to a wide catalog of products; the best way to serve that wide catalog is by giving customers 24/7 access to the industry’s largest all-makes heavy duty parts inventory,” said Taylor. “Instead of transferring parts into a branch, we have implemented a leading order management system that optimizes the shipment based on the customer’s needs and the location of the inventory, giving customers access to a wider catalog faster. This is rapidly changing how customers get their jobs done and the physical flow of goods.”

Additionally, all orders and invoices regardless of whether they’re placed online or in stores can be conveniently managed through the site. Products ordered online can be returned to any FleetPride location. FleetPride also has live chat and phone support available from its team of heavy duty experts and a help page with useful tips. In fact, beyond chatting with live heavy duty experts, customers can send in pictures right from their mobile devices; this feature gives customers another option to confidently identify and order the right parts.

“Our goal was to build a best-in-class digital solution for the heavy duty industry,” said Taylor. “With that in mind, we have invested a lot of time and resources to collect and organize mass amounts of data so our customers can rely upon FleetPride to help them make the best choices for their parts purchases.” 

FleetPride has hundreds of thousands of parts in its portfolio and the company expects to have every part available for sale online within the next two years. A list of its 55 service centers and extensive service capabilities are also available on the site.

To learn more about FleetPride’s new e-commerce solution, visit www.fleetpride.com

 

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride’s sophisticated network of 281 stores, 55 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride’s team of 3,700 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer’s unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Maxresdefault
Industrial Equipment E-Commerce Platform Toolots Nabs $3M in Investment
Toolots.com is an online marketplace and distribution channel for factory-direct industrial tools, machinery and technology.
Sep 29th, 2021
Conexiom Pr Introducing The Conexiom Platform 1
Conexiom Nets $130 Million in New Funding
It accelerates growth for the sales order and invoice automation solutions provider.
Sep 28th, 2021
The North Dakota State University Color Guard leads associates through the Fargo Amazon Fulfillment Center's opening ceremony.
Amazon Opens 1M SF Warehouse in North Dakota; State's First
The new Fargo fulfillment center is now the largest structure in the state.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Img Pt Zxcv
Foodservice OEM Distributor Parts Town Launches E-Commerce Marketplace
The new marketplace builds on the success of Parts Town’s “Parts In Town” service,
Sep 23rd, 2021
Mounted Bearings
ABB Planning Large Milwaukee-Area Campus for US Motion Business
It could staff up to nearly 700 employees by 2025.
Sep 22nd, 2021
The Boeing Airpower Teaming System during first flight testing at Woomera Range Complex.
Boeing Picks Site for First Final Assembly Facility Outside North America
The plant will produce and assemble the Loyal Wingman.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Gd9 A3896
Pneumatics/Hydraulics Supplier ROSS Opens New Michigan HQ
It culminates ROSS celebrating 100 years in business throughout this year.
Sep 16th, 2021
Rls Certified Installer Pdf
HVACR Fittings Maker RLS Moves Headquarters to Larger Facility in St. Louis
RLS LLC's new 80,000 square foot multipurpose facility will serve as its corporate HQ and will include a state-of-the-art factory, training center and showroom.
Sep 16th, 2021
1631280853545
Walter USA to Produce Solid Carbide Drills from South Carolina Plant
Sandvik-owned Walter will assume control of Sandvik's round tool carbide facility in Greer, SC, giving Walter its first dedicated US carbide plant.
Sep 13th, 2021
Optimas Asdfas 60b657c5c2798 611d0e6809cce
Optimas Relocates Mexico DC to Larger Facility in Monterrey
The fastener manufacturer/distributor says the new 32,400-square-foot facility is part of Optimas’ global strategy to improve supply chain management.
Sep 9th, 2021
Order Teaser
Kano Laboratories Boosts West Coast Representation
Kano, which makes Kroil-branded industrial lubricants, has signed with Competitive Advantage Group.
Sep 8th, 2021