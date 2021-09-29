E-Commerce-Based MRO Distributor GoExpedi Enters Commercial Construction Space

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies.

Sep 29th, 2021
GoExpedi


HOUSTON — GoExpedi, an end-to-end digital supply chain and data analytics solutions company that is revolutionizing procurement and delivery of MRO products for heavy industries, announced Sept. 29 its entrance into the commercial construction space, giving the sector faster delivery, improved visibility and reduced costs of vital materials.

One of the largest global auto manufacturers joined the commercial construction contractors utilizing GoExpedi’s online platform and digital supply chain solutions to vastly improve the ordering and delivery of their MRO products. Builders partnering with GoExpedi now have access to more than 200,000 critical parts and supplies (including tools, safety equipment, building materials and more) with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability.

“Access to needed tools and materials in construction is already a challenge in today’s supply chain environment,” said GoExpedi CEO Tim Neal. “Expanding into commercial construction is a natural extension of our capabilities as we already provide significant operational and cost value with our digital platform across similar heavy sectors. We’re quickly ramping up the number of construction groups we’re working with, giving them a better way to plan for and order materials to help avoid costly building delays.”

Procurement for the commercial construction sector has generally been driven by paper and phone orders, which are outdated processes that can jeopardize timely and accurate delivery and inventory of crucial materials for construction jobs. Traditionally tracking as well as forecasting materials and expenditures have been difficult to manage.

The data visibility and analytic capabilities of GoExpedi’s platform are also empowering builders to be more efficient with tracking expenses, increasing the level of oversight and optimizing how and when they order materials. These digital insights are helping general contractors uncover trends with materials ordering, which allow builders to stock ideal inventory levels, minimize costs and avoid costly building disruptions. 

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its digital procurement platform. The company’s innovative end-to-end supply chain model with an average delivery time of 2.5 days ensures the right part, at the right time for customers in heavy industries. Staffed by experts with specialized in-market management experience and backed by patented innovative technology, GoExpedi delivers critical supplies faster, smarter and at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information on GoExpedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com.

