HVACR Fittings Maker RLS Moves Headquarters to Larger Facility in St. Louis

RLS LLC's new 80,000 square foot multipurpose facility will serve as its corporate HQ and will include a state-of-the-art factory, training center and showroom.

Sep 16th, 2021
RLS LLC
Rls Certified Installer Pdf

ST. LOUIS — RLS LLC, manufacturer of the Rapid Locking System line of flame-free press-to-connect fittings for HVAC and refrigeration systems, has announced it will be moving into a new 80,000 square foot multipurpose facility in St. Louis, Missouri, which will serve as its corporate headquarters and will include a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, training center and showroom.

RLS will be relocating manufacturing from Shelbina, Missouri, where it has been sharing a plant with its sister company, Cerro Flow Products. Both are part of the Plumbing & Refrigeration sector of Marmon Holdings, a Berkshire Hathaway company. All RLS operations are planned to be consolidated into the new building by the end of 2021.

An artist rendering of RLS' new 80,000-square-foot multipurpose headquarters facility in St. Louis, MO.An artist rendering of RLS' new 80,000-square-foot multipurpose headquarters facility in St. Louis, MO.RLS LLC

"We're very excited to have manufacturing, office staff and training all under one roof," said Paul Schubert, president of RLS. "The larger, upgraded facility will significantly increase our production capacity to meet the growing demand for our products. And the new training center will allow us to regularly educate HVAC/R contractors and distributors on our patented press technology, which is easily identified by our unique double circular press and flares."

After originally introducing its press fittings in 2015 under the ZoomLock brand through a private-label agreement with Parker Hannifin, RLS has experienced tremendous growth since relaunching under its own brand name at the end of 2019. To support this continued growth, RLS has recently added more than 10 new positions in sales, marketing and engineering across the U.S., and is currently hiring.

"As more and more contractors discover the many benefits of using press fittings over the traditional brazing process, they continue to choose the time-tested and field-proven technology provided by RLS," said Schubert. "As a result, we are continuing to invest in the facilities, equipment and people needed to meet demand."

RLS press fittings connect in 10 seconds using a battery-powered tool and jaws, replacing the time-consuming process of manually brazing HVAC/R joints. The fittings result in faster, more consistent connections that reduces total installed costs, while also increasing jobsite safety by eliminating the use of an open flame.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
7 Strategies for Growth
Sponsored
7 Strategies for Growth
It’s been 60 years since U.S. business leaders have had the chance to ride a 6% GDP expansion. Download this how-to guide detailing seven strategic pillars to save money and grow new revenue streams for your business.
Sep 1st, 2021
Minnesota Bench Dewalt
DEWALT Sponsoring 25 College Football Programs This Season
The Stanley Black & Decker brand's logo will be visible across each of the school's sideline benches.
Sep 3rd, 2021
Amazon Sdkfds
Amazon to Hire 55,000 People in Corporate, Technology Jobs
About 40,000 of those hires will be in the U.S.
Sep 1st, 2021
Msc Werwr 606c84434d920
MSC Industrial Renews, Expands Lease at Illinois Distribution Center
The metalworking and MRO distribution firm added more than 100,000-square-feet to its existing Chicago-area facility occupancy in renewing a long-term lease.
Aug 30th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken Expects its Major Solar Energy Revenue Growth to Continue
Long known for its bearings and power transmission products, Timken entered the solar market in 2018 and has rapidly grown its presence there since.
Aug 30th, 2021
I Stock 486380758
Ace Hardware Plans to Open Another 60 Stores by the End of 2021
That would make at least 170 new stores opened just this year.
Aug 27th, 2021
I Stock 1154620009
Ace Hardware to Add Massive Distribution Center in Central California
The more than 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to add at least 400 jobs.
Aug 26th, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Sized
Milwaukee Tool Announces Mississippi Expansion
The project comprises a $7 million investment, and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi.
Aug 24th, 2021
I Stock 1180642980
Winnebago Leaves Iowa, Moves to Minnesota
No job losses are planned and manufacturing locations will remain the same.
Aug 20th, 2021
Wajax
Wajax, Hitachi to Expand Direct Distribution Strategy
Wajax will now be directly supplied with Hitachi's construction excavators, mining equipment and related aftermarket parts for distribution.
Aug 19th, 2021
1023 Ky Nucor Gallatin 60f82801f2b66
Nucor Calls Off Lousiana Expansion, Citing Market Conditions
The steelmaker planned to invest $120 million in a pelletizer project.
Aug 13th, 2021
E8c Ge2 X0 Am Cc4l
Home Depot Opens Massive Baltimore Distribution Center Campus
The campus consists of three distribution centers and covers 1.5 million square feet.
Aug 12th, 2021