Walter USA to Produce Solid Carbide Drills from South Carolina Plant

Sandvik-owned Walter will assume control of Sandvik's round tool carbide facility in Greer, SC, giving Walter its first dedicated US carbide plant.

Sep 13th, 2021
Walter USA
1631280853545
Walter USA

WAUKESHA, WI — Walter USA, LLC has announced that Walter will assume governance of the round tool production unit in Greer, SC to strengthen its manufacturing presence in the U.S. The addition of manufacturing capacity underscores Walter’s commitment to the US market and supports the long-term growth strategy for the company in North America. Having a dedicated production facility in the U.S. will enable Walter to provide both better responsiveness to customer demand as well as improve supply chain security. The transfer is expected to be complete during Q2 2022.

The round tool manufacturing facility in Greer, SC already produces Walter Titex brand solid carbide drills for Walter. Solid round tools are a significant part of the product portfolio for Walter in North America, and the production capacity will be fully committed to Walter's production during 2022. Both standard and special Walter Titex solid carbide drill products will be manufactured at the location.

Walter Logo

“We at Walter are excited that we will have a solid round tool manufacturing footprint in North America," said Richard Garrick, president of Walter Americas. "We consider Walter solid carbide round tools as the leader in this product area and these products differentiate Walter from all other premium brands. Having committed regional resources to these products demonstrates Walter’s commitment to our customers in the North American market.”

Walter, a global leader in the metalworking industry for over 100 years, offers a wide range of precision tools for milling, turning, drilling and threading applications. The company helps customers in the aviation and aerospace industries, automotive, energy, and general industry improve process reliability and increase productivity. As an innovative partner capable of creating digital process solutions for optimal efficiency, Walter is pioneering Industry 4.0 throughout the machining industry. With Regional Headquarters in Waukesha, WI, Walter markets its competence brands Walter, Walter Titex, Walter Prototyp and Walter Multiply through a network of channel partners and field engineers across the USA, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

