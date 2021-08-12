Home Depot Opens Massive Baltimore Distribution Center Campus

ATLANTA —The Home Depot has opened three new distribution centers in Sparrows Point's revitalized Tradepoint Atlantic development. The 1.5-million-square-foot campus will bring nearly 500 new full- and part-time jobs to Baltimore and provide even faster delivery options to customers in the region.

"We're focused on creating an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our customers' home improvement needs, whether they shop in stores or online," said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. "By investing in our supply chain, we'll continue to meet the changing expectations of our Pro and DIY customers – getting us closer to our goal of offering same day and next day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population."

The Baltimore market is a key hub for The Home Depot's delivery and supply chain strategy. The newly opened facility is an 812,000-square-foot building that extends the aisles of the stores by offering fulfillment for online orders, providing a broader range of products directly to customers. It features a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station that offers a sustainable and more efficient way to power material handling equipment.

Last year, the company opened a 698,000-square-foot facility that serves Pro customers, as well as DIYers, with oversized and bulk flatbed delivery directly to their job sites – whether that's a bunk of lumber, pallet of pavers, or other oversized materials – as well as a delivery location that expands The Home Depot's appliance delivery to customers in the Baltimore area.

In 2017, the company announced a $1.2 billion investment in its supply chain and is in the process of building out its network with about 150 new facilities nationwide. They include a variety of formats to meet the unique needs of different customers in the dynamically changing world of retail. Currently, The Home Depot operates five distribution centers across the state of Maryland, servicing 42 stores.

Hiring is ongoing for warehouse and driver roles, as the company's supply chain expansion continues. Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com for a quick and easy application – or, text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions. The Home Depot is committed to giving back to its associates and communities and provides tailored benefits for any stage of an associate's life – from tuition reimbursement to backup dependent care for children and elders. The company was recently recognized as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity and is regularly recognized as one of the best companies to grow a career: In fact, last year, the company celebrated 120,000 internal career moves.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The company operates a total of 2,298 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates.