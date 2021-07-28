Welding & Gases Distributor Cee Kay Forms ESOP With Sale

All 135 Employees Now Own 49% of St. Louis-based Cee Kay Supply.

Jul 28th, 2021
Prairie Capital Advisors
Screen Shot 2021 07 13 At 10 36 36 Am 845x684

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL — Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc., a middle-market investment bank, acted as financial advisor to Cee Kay Supply, Inc. in the sale of the company to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. 

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Cee Kay is the largest independent supplier of compressed gases, welding and cutting equipment and supplies in Missouri. With its five retail locations throughout Missouri and Illinois, Cee Kay prides itself on its industry expertise, hands-on customer relationships and complete creative solutions. 

Prairie worked closely with the management team and sellers, providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, due diligence and negotiation phases of the transaction, as well as structuring the financing for the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “The creation of the ESOP gives our team the continued certainty of independence and allows our employee owners to participate in the future success and growth of Cee Kay,” says Ned Lane, President of Cee Kay. “We value our partnership with Prairie’s team. Their expertise and guidance were essential in structuring the right ESOP plan for our needs.”

“Tom had a very clear vision of the future and how the ESOP could help contribute to the growth, success and independence of the Company,” commented Steve Ryan, Director at Prairie. “Inviting employees to share in the value created at Cee Kay will further the company’s core values of being people-oriented and solutions-focused. It was a pleasure working with the Cee Kay team throughout the entire transaction process,” added Shaun McGehee, Director at Prairie.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
Sponsored
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
AI has reached a tipping point that puts the capability in the hands of the CFO at a friendly cost. This guide takes a deeper look into these three benefits and how to implement them in your organization. Download the guide to learn more.
Jul 20th, 2021
Zdfgsd
B&D Industrial Earns Timken Certification
Timken’s Bearing Certified designation verifies that facilities adhere to appropriate practices regarding bearing maintenance.
Jul 9th, 2021
Amazon Lks
Amazon Begins New Chapter Under CEO Jassy
The e-commerce giant navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 5th, 2021
Download
Industrial Distributor Binkelman Moving Ohio HQ from Toledo to Bowling Green
A need for more space has the full-line supplier relocating its headquarters to a larger facility.
Jul 1st, 2021
Hup New Building Exteriore
Packaging Line Distributor Harpak-ULMA Relocates Massachusetts HQ
The company's significantly expanded facility features an advanced, state-of-the-art customer experience center.
Jun 30th, 2021
211049555 2293648327432758 227319541192342462 N
Imperial Dade Starts Building New Logistics Hub in Alabama
The foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor will soon have a new 220,000-square-foot facility along Alabama's Gulf Shore.
Jun 30th, 2021
B&f Fastener Supply Sioux Falls
B&F Fastener Supply Moves Into New Sioux Falls Facility
The 25,000-square-foot branch dwarfs the company's previous location there and boosts its capabilities in the upper Midwest.
Jun 30th, 2021
Powertrain Banner
Regal Beloit Boosts Industrial Powertrain Capabilities With Electromechanical Offering
The company's end-to-end solutions optimize efficiency within bulk and unit material handling, metals, pulp and paper, mining and other critical industrial applications.
Jun 29th, 2021
Unnamed 2 A 60ca5588e99b2
Truck & Trailer Parts Distributor FleetPride Inks Steering Gears Partnership
FleetPride will now stock steering gears in all five of its distribution centers and have a customized assortment readily available at its nationwide branch locations.
Jun 29th, 2021
Williams Catalog Cover Imagea
Formerly Snap-on Industrial Brands, Williams Launches New Product Catalog
The Snap-on brand's 555-page catalog features more than 8,000 SKUs.
Jun 29th, 2021
Sellside
Industrial Distribution CEO Launches Management Consulting Company: Sellside Group
David Weiss was recently CEO of MRO products distributor Partsmaster, which he led to a successful sale to Lawson Products in 2020.
Jun 28th, 2021
I Stock 458686263
Office Depot Adds Free In-Store & Curbside Pickup
The service is now available at 1,100 Office Depot and Office Max locations nationwide.
Jun 28th, 2021