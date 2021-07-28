OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL — Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc., a middle-market investment bank, acted as financial advisor to Cee Kay Supply, Inc. in the sale of the company to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Cee Kay is the largest independent supplier of compressed gases, welding and cutting equipment and supplies in Missouri. With its five retail locations throughout Missouri and Illinois, Cee Kay prides itself on its industry expertise, hands-on customer relationships and complete creative solutions.

Prairie worked closely with the management team and sellers, providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, due diligence and negotiation phases of the transaction, as well as structuring the financing for the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “The creation of the ESOP gives our team the continued certainty of independence and allows our employee owners to participate in the future success and growth of Cee Kay,” says Ned Lane, President of Cee Kay. “We value our partnership with Prairie’s team. Their expertise and guidance were essential in structuring the right ESOP plan for our needs.”

“Tom had a very clear vision of the future and how the ESOP could help contribute to the growth, success and independence of the Company,” commented Steve Ryan, Director at Prairie. “Inviting employees to share in the value created at Cee Kay will further the company’s core values of being people-oriented and solutions-focused. It was a pleasure working with the Cee Kay team throughout the entire transaction process,” added Shaun McGehee, Director at Prairie.