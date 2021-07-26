F.W. Webb Opens its Largest Long Island Location

It will serve local contractors with plumbing, heating, HVAC/R, PVF and Liquid Propane gas inventory, as well as fire protection fabrication services.

Jul 26th, 2021
F.W. Webb
F.W. Webb's new location in West Babylon, New York.

F.W. Webb

Bedford, MA) – F.W. Webb Company has opened a new location in West Babylon, New York. This is the company's third wholesale store on Long Island, but the largest at 60,000 square feet. It will serve local contractors with plumbing, heating, HVAC/R, PVF and Liquid Propane (LP) gas inventory, as well as fire protection fabrication services.

The fabrication shop at the new West Babylon location features state-of-the-art automated technology to increase welding capabilities. It marks the company's first fire protection fabrication shop in the area and expands their current fabrication services headquartered in Massachusetts.

"There is a lot of untapped opportunity in the commercial fire protection industry within Long Island. We look forward to partnering with this new customer base and continuing to grow our brand in the area," said Jeff Pope F.W. Webb President.

F.W. Webb also has plumbing, heating and HVAC counter stores nearby in Centereach and Riverhead, New York. West Babylon can support these locations with inventory replenishment, free deliveries and fully-equipped service trucks. In addition to Long Island, F.W. Webb has wholesale stores in West Harlem, Manhattan and the Bronx.

"We are excited to support our Long Island customers with more product, sales support and technical expertise," said Scott Brown, F.W. Webb General Manager. "F.W. Webb has a large footprint across the Northeast, but we are committed to providing an atmosphere and service with a small-family feel. It's as simple as making it easy for a customer to call and speak with someone at their local branch to responding to an emergency situation outside of business hours."

About F.W. Webb

An industry pioneer since 1866, F.W. Webb Company is the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast. F.W. Webb has grown from a single location to more than 90 across nine states and proudly offers customers an extensive inventory of products and dedicated services that reach from underground to the rooftop. Covering 15 areas of expertise, specialty markets include process controls, water works, environmental services and more. F.W. Webb also operates more than 45 Frank Webb Home bath, kitchen and lighting retail showrooms. For more information about F.W. Webb, please visit fwwebb.com

