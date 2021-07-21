Distributor Bartlett Bearing Refreshes Branding

Amid its 70-year anniversary, the new branding reflects Bartlett's full scope of products and services.

Jul 21st, 2021
Bartlett Bearing Company
Bartlett Bearing Company Logo

PHILADELPHIA — Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. announced July 15 that it has completed a major refresh of their brand.

Bartlett Bearing was founded in 1951 to provide the highest quality service in bearing distribution for the electro-mechanical repair industry. Today, Bartlett has expanded to six locations and is proud to be an Authorized Distributor for major manufacturers. As the industry has evolved through the years, so has Bartlett and we are excited to share this next step in our brand's evolution with you.

"Our 70-year anniversary is a significant milestone and we're very happy to share this brand refresh with our customers and the industry," said Mike Pulley, National Sales Manager. "We're still the same Bartlett everyone knows as experts in the field; now we have a website and other brand assets that show it."

While our Bartlett Bearing logo will remain the same, the new branding reflects Bartlett's full scope of products and services, confirming our commitment to our customers. The newly redesigned website offers an easy-to-navigate menu, brand new product photos, and easier ways for customers to connect. New social media, email newsletter, and ad campaigns also mark the company's refreshed look.

Family has long been at the core of Bartlett Bearing and we are excited to showcase our brand's history more fully. What began as a small business in 1951 with Tom Bartlett selling bearings out of the trunk of his car has grown into the Bartlett Bearing we know today; still built on family values with the mission of delivering the best service and value to all of our customers, now with a look that puts us above the rest.

Visit www.bartlettbearing.com to explore the new website.

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. is a family-owned and operated bearing distributor founded in 1951, specializing in serving the electro-mechanical repair industry nationwide. Bartlett has grown to six, fully stocked locations as Authorized Distributors for major manufacturers such as SKF, Timken, NTN, Koyo, The Schaeffler Group, and many more. With over 70 years of experience, our highly knowledgeable staff strives to provide the highest quality service for our customers 24/7/365.

