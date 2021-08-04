Myers Industries Rebrands Under “One Myers” Strategic Vision

Aug 4th, 2021
Myers Industries
AKRON, OH — Myers Industries, a manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, on Wednesday unveiled its new brand identity, which is intended to more clearly represent the company’s comprehensive offerings and value to customers. The new master brand, logo, and website reflect the Company’s ongoing transformation towards its “One Myers” strategic vision and bring a unified architecture designed to leverage the Company’s unique position, broad suite of technologies, and deep plastics expertise.

“The transition to a master brand represents the next strategic step in our transformation,” said President and CEO, Mike McGaugh. “It advances the culture of the Company toward our vision to be One Team, One Company, ‘One Myers’. Furthermore, it is a natural progression of our long-term vision and strategic objective to transform our Material Handling segment into a customer-centric innovator of engineered plastic solutions while continuing to grow and optimize our Distribution segment. Under the unity of the master brand and the ‘One Myers’ mindset, the Myers Industries’ team is poised to improve our cross-company innovation, our customer focus, and drive growth.”

These workstreams were supported by thorough market research, internal team collaboration, and expert branding consultants. To learn more, visit the new website at www.myersindustries.com.

Myers Industries is a manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S.

