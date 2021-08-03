FleetPride Unveils New Logo That Promotes Service Solutions

It reflects FleetPride’s strategy that emphasizes providing medium- and heavy-duty truck customers with the largest inventory of parts and delivering services through its network of service centers.

Aug 3rd, 2021
FleetPride, Inc.
IRVING, TX — On Aug. 2, FleetPride, Inc. unveiled a refreshed logo that features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” The new logo reflects FleetPride’s market strategy that places a strong emphasis on providing medium- and heavy-duty truck customers with access to the largest inventory of parts and delivering superior services through its comprehensive network of service centers.

“FleetPride is unrelenting in its commitment to be THE preferred solutions provider for heavy-duty parts and service, and our updated logo puts that vision front and center,” said Darren Taylor, FleetPride senior vice president of marketing and digital.

As the leader in heavy-duty, FleetPride’s parts and full range of service and repair solutions are available for all Class 6-8 vehicles and heavy-duty trailers. From everyday heavy-duty semi-truck and trailer repairs to custom installations, mainstream driveline repair and tanker work, FleetPride Service Technicians can quickly diagnose and fix all makes and models.

“Though our tagline has changed, our dedication to keeping truck and trailer fleets operating and on the road remains the same. In fact, we’ve been able to strengthen our customer support through our strategic growth plan that has enabled us to deliver access to the largest inventory of parts and strategically located and highly specialized service centers with heavy-duty experts that can create custom solutions that fit the individual needs of our customers,” continued Taylor.

The company has added 10 service centers to its service operations within the past year, and now has 52 service centers across 25 states. To learn more about FleetPride’s service center locations and extensive repair services capabilities, visit www.fleetpride.com/service.

