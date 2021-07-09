B&D Industrial Earns Timken Certification

MACON, GA — B&D Industrial's Gearing+Reliability Solutions Group (GRS) service center in Macon, GA recently received the Timken Bearing Certified designation after an extensive audit process.

In addition to thorough training, the "GOLD" audit process includes meticulous pre-and post-audit evaluations. Timken’s Bearing Certified designation verifies that facilities adhere to appropriate practices regarding bearing maintenance. Specifically, the certification highlights B&D’s commitment to best-practices procedures and equipment utilized while storing, moving, installing, and maintaining bearings.

Wally Sarnowski, Timken’s Southeast Regional Director expressed "Our Timken shop certification process is rigorous and the achievement of GOLD STATUS is validation of very best practice for bearing maintenance and facility management. It is nice to see the improvement the Macon shop made over the years, including: implementing a shop cleaning audit program, regularly scheduled calibration sessions for their measuring equipment, and utilizing a computerize information program and process that organizes details from the disassembly through completion of the reworked gearbox. We appreciate the partnership and value that they bring."

Mike Rine, SVP of Operations for Gearing+Reliability Solutions, added: "We applaud the outstanding efforts of our Macon team in achieving Timken Gold certification. It reflects B&D's commitment to meet the high standards set forth by our customers and partner, Timken. Successful completion of the certification process is essential to provide the highest level of repair and service. We appreciate the ongoing support received from the Timken team."

B&D’s GRS division was formed in 1988 and specializes in gearbox and equipment repair for heavy manufacturing companies across North America. Along with numerous field service teams, the company provides repair services at highly specialized shops located in West Monroe, Louisiana; Macon, GA; Savannah, Georgia, and Tacoma, Washington.

This makes the third GOLD status certified shop for GRS.

Founded in 1947, B&D Industrial is an applications-driven, independent distributor and service provider. It provides solutions to OEM’s and companies with MRO and automation needs in both heavy and light manufacturing. B&D Industrial is parent to three specialty divisions: MRO+Automation Solutions, Scale Systems, and Gearing+Reliability Solutions, which operate over 30 facilities in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington. The company’s portfolio includes Washington-based Western Machine Works, Inc. and e-commerce enterprise, Industrial Control Direct. B&D Industrial is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.