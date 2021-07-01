Industrial Distributor Binkelman Moving Ohio HQ from Toledo to Bowling Green

A need for more space has the full-line supplier relocating its headquarters to a larger facility.

Jul 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
Several local news reports state that Blinkelman Corp., an industrial distributor primarily serving the agriculture and mining industries, will move its Ohio headquarters from Toledo to Bowling Green due to a need for more space.

According to BG Independent News, the company had considered several sites in Michigan and Ohio before settling on 828 Van Camp Road in Bowling Green due to its location, accessibility and incentives.

The reports said renovations have begun on the current Bowling Green facility and Binkelman's operations there are expected to start in September.

The company will retain its more than 30 Toledo employees, and expects to add 15 employees over the next few years.

Binkelman brands itself as a full-line total solutions parts distributor that primarily services the mining, glass, automotive, agricultural, energy and steel industries. Its key product categories include bearings, industrial hoses, conveyor belts, components, electrical power transmission, seals and accessories, hydraulics and general industrial supplies. Besides Toledo, the company has locations in Saginaw, MI and Piqua, OH.

Binkelman's expertise includes more than 50 years in maintaining conveyor belts, including hot and cold vulcanizing.

The company was founded in 1946 in the post-World War II boom as a power transmission products distributor.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
