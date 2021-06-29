Truck & Trailer Parts Distributor FleetPride Inks Steering Gears Partnership

IRVING, TX — FleetPride, the nation's largest independent distributor of aftermarket heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, announces a partnership with TRW remanufactured steering gears from ZF for a steering gears program. The partnership officially launched on June 1.

As a result of the partnership, FleetPride will now stock steering gears in all five of its distribution centers as well as have a customized assortment readily available at its nationwide branch locations.

"This partnership with TRW puts FleetPride in the unique position to offer our customers the highest quality remanufactured steering gears quickly and consistently. Now stocking in all our 280 locations, we have the quality steering gears that our aftermarket customers need to keep their trucks out of the shop and on the road," said Terri Roseman, vice president of Category Management for FleetPride.

This is also a long-term plan for TRW to provide remanufactured steering gears, along with its industry-leading 18-month warranty, for all makes and models.

“TRW is pleased to announce a new preferred supplier agreement with FleetPride for our TRW Remanufactured steering gears. We have enjoyed a long relationship with FleetPride, and with this new agreement, we will expand our product and market position in FleetPride’s vast network. We are proud to be affiliated with the industry leader and look forward to our new program launch in the coming weeks. TRW Remanufactured steering gears offer exceptional quality and market coverage to FleetPride and its customers,” said Tom Otter, head of sales commercial steering aftermarket of ZF.

Additionally, the partnership will set FleetPride up for continued success and allow the company to make a bigger impact in the heavy-duty trucking industry by gaining an advantage in five areas: availability, quality, field support, technical support, and competitive pricing. The company continually strives to keep its customers Ready for the Road Ahead by having the parts they need when and where they need them.

To learn more about TRW’s robust 5-step remanufacturing process, visit https://youtu.be/86FcxqJ9jMQ.