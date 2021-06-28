Office Depot Adds Free In-Store & Curbside Pickup

BOCA RATON, FL — Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation, a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, has enhanced its in-store and curbside pickup option to 30 minutes at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide, announced Monday.

Customers can take advantage of this free and convenient best-in-class service by simply placing a qualifying order online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app and selecting “Store and Curbside Pickup” at checkout at least two hours before the store’s closing time. For in-store and curbside pickup orders not ready in 30 minutes, customers will receive $5 off their next qualifying purchase1. Visit officedepot.com/pickup for complete details.

“As work models and learning environments continue to evolve, customers are looking for solutions to meet their school and business needs in near real time to maintain productivity,” said Kevin Moffitt, chief retail officer for Office Depot. “We are making a promise to our customers that online and mobile orders will be available for in-store and curbside pickup in 30 minutes – guaranteed. By improving our fulfillment time from 1 hour to 30 minutes, we are reinforcing our commitment to speed and convenience.”

A one-stop solution for all business and learning needs, Office Depot offers customers office supplies, technology, cleaning and breakroom products, furniture, printing solutions and more through a variety of additional fast and convenient shopping and fulfillment services, including: