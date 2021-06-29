Formerly Snap-on Industrial Brands, Williams Launches New Product Catalog

The Snap-on brand's 555-page catalog features more than 8,000 SKUs.

Jun 29th, 2021
Williams
Williams Catalog Cover Imagea

KENOSHA, WI — Williams, the workhorse line of tools known for their industrial line of tools and equipment, has unveiled its new catalog.

Dubbed Williams Work Tools, the 555-page catalog features thousands of products for heavy-duty industries. These tools have been designed to withstand the harshest conditions of today’s industrial applications. From tool storage and industrial hydraulics to wrenches and sockets, the catalog gives detailed images, specifications and features of each product.

Williams Catalog Cover ImageThe tools and equipment listed in the new catalog tell the Williams story that stretches 140 years. Williams special blend of steel allows for a higher heat treat than average steel. This means each tool gets just the right hardness, toughness and strength for industrial applications.

Focusing on industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, maintenance, power generation, mining, assembly, facility maintenance and metal fabrication, Williams tools perform for hardworking professionals every day. Whether it is micrometer adjustable torque wrenches, flextensions, adjustable pliers, Supertorque™ screwdrivers, prybars, hi-vis combination wrenches, 1/2" impact sockets and more, Williams brings an industrial-grade engineered workmanship to jobs in critical industries. 

The new catalog features more than 8,000 SKUs; specific tool categories include:

  • Torque tools
  • Sockets and drive tools
  • Wrenches
  • Tool storage
  • Master tool sets
  • Tools for the trade
  • Pliers
  • Screwdrivers
  • Tools@Height
  • Hammers
  • Pipe tools
  • C-clamps
  • Hydraulics
  • Punches and chisels
  • Prybars
  • Insulated tools

The entire Williams Catalog OG1 is also digitally available at www.williamscatalog.com. The digital catalog comes with great interactive features to enhance users’ experience, such as being able to build their own mini-catalog, easy navigation and many others.

For more information on Williams and its line of industrial tools, visit www.williams-industrial.com; email Williams@snapon.com; or call 800.446.7404.

Williams has made strong, trusted tools for industrial professionals with pride since 1882. Our products are designed and manufactured for industries such as Power Generation, Oil, Gas and Petrochemical, Mining, Manufacturing, Assembly, Facilities Maintenance and Metal Fabrication where using strong, trusted tools is a necessity. Based in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Williams is known as the workhorse line of tools focusing on hand tools, tool storage, tools for the trades, hydraulics, insulated tools and Tools@Height; they deliver results every day to hard-working technicians. Williams is sold through distribution. For more information on Williams or to locate the nearest distributor, visit williams-industrial.com or call 800.446.7404. Williams is a wholly-owned brand of Snap-on.

