Pure Safety Group Remarkets Height Safety Safety Brands as Guardian

The Houston-based company says the expanded Guardian is now the world’s largest independent fall protection and prevention brand.

May 17th, 2021
Pure Safety Group
Guardian Logo 2021 Col

HOUSTON — Pure Safety Group has announced that its family of height safety brands – Stronghold by PSG, Ty-Flōt, Checkmate, ESG and HART – have all been brought under the Guardian banner.  The expanded Guardian is now the world’s largest independent fall protection and prevention brand.

Jeff Ward, Guardian CEO comments, “We are excited by Guardian brand awareness levels amongst the core end user groups we strive to protect.  We are proud to further extend the brand offering into an unrivalled range of fall protection and prevention solutions. Our vision is to blend scale with agility to make it easier than ever for our partners to operate safely at height. This is the start of a new journey for Guardian with several exciting initiatives in the pipeline over the coming months.”

The announcement comes at a time of meaningful investment by Guardian. Its manufacturing and supply chain team have grown under the leadership of recently appointed SVP of Operations, Derek Grant.  The sales team has been strengthened with multiple hires – led by newly appointed industry veteran, Dale Bartelson, SVP of Sales & Marketing. New specialist roles have been created to further deepen expertise and partner support in areas such as dropped object prevention and foreign material exclusion. And its fast-growing Engineered Systems and Training arms continue to expand as they take on a greater strategic role within the business.

Guardian is the world’s largest independent fall protection and prevention partner. With design, manufacturing, height safety training and engineered system experts across North America and the UK, it serves partners around the globe with a 360-degree height safety offer.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
An artist rendering of Milwaukee Tool's new 330,000-square-foot office building in downtown Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Tool Gets Approval for $30M Downtown Milwaukee Expansion
The company is set to have at least 1,200 employees there by 2024, with room for more.
May 4th, 2021
Wooster Arcspec
Wooster Products Adds Midwest Sales Rep Firm
A team of four outside consultants and three inside sales personnel will represent Wooster's full line of stair nosings and treads, anti-slip tapes and coatings.
May 4th, 2021
Grand Opening Banner 6asf
MCE's RitterTech Opens Chicagoland ParkerStore
The West Chicago location offers custom hose assemblies, couplings and fittings for hydraulic, pneumatic, industrial and mobile applications.
May 3rd, 2021
Amazon Sdfsf
Amazon to Give Over 500K Workers a Raise
Those getting raises include warehouse workers and employees in Amazon's package sorting centers.
Apr 29th, 2021
Toyota
Toyota to Invest $803M in Indiana
The expansion will allow for producing two new SUVs, one of which will be the first Lexus made at the plant.
Apr 29th, 2021
Iantn
5 Minutes With ID: Ian Heller on How Distributors Have Managed Downsizing
The pandemic has forced numerous distributors to downsize their operations and operate as lean as possible. Here, we chat about the difficulties in doing more with less.
Apr 29th, 2021
I Stock 1214977181
Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center, 1,000 New Jobs
The company will construct a 650,000-square-foot facility in Virginia.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Makita U.S.A. representatives are joined by construction and development executives and the Mayor for the ceremonial groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art distribution, training and service center Monday in Hall County, GA.
Makita Breaks Ground on Major Distribution Center Near Atlanta
The 600,000-square-foot facility has adjacent space that can accommodate further expansion by 25 percent.
Apr 21st, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply to Add Large Distribution Center in Oklahoma City
When it opens next year, it will become the company's sixth major regional distribution center.
Apr 21st, 2021
Williams
Snap-on Industrial Brands Go Forward as Williams
Snap-on said the rebranding taps into the "workhorse" line of tools that have represented the Williams brand since 1882.
Apr 21st, 2021
Danhillthumbnail
5 Minutes With ID: Würth Industry CEO on Company's Aggressive Growth
Despite the pandemic, Würth Industry North America has made several recent acquisitions and greatly boosted its additive manufacturing capabilities. Here, we speak with WINA's CEO on how the company has managed all the moving pieces.
Apr 21st, 2021