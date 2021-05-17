Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings

ST. LOUIS — Nidec announces a step forward in its brand cooperation in the United States extending the line of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for the Aftermarket segment. The existing HVACR Aftermarket U.S. MOTORS structure will now include the Embraco solutions in the United States in order to deliver a broader portfolio capable of meeting customer needs through products with high standards of quality, performance and high efficiency.

In 2019, Nidec Corporation acquired Embraco from Whirlpool Corporation, adding the business unit to the Nidec Global Appliance division. In the beginning of 2020, the HVACR business unit, responsible for the U.S MOTORS brand for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning applications and already a part of the Nidec Corporation, also joined the same division aiming to leverage synergies among the strong brands and resources.

Both brands (Embraco and U.S MOTORS) are well known by the market, playing a vital role in the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) value chain and also with wholesalers and distributors who need replacement motors for major OEM equipment. From the advanced technology of variable speed electronically commutated motors to NEMA Premium efficient motors, the U.S MOTORS brand is an industry leader and will be widening its offering through the addition of Embraco’s products.

One in five compressors in the world today has the Embraco brand, a global provider of refrigeration technology for the whole cold chain. The brand has a robust portfolio, including fixed and variable speed compressors approved for natural and transitory refrigerant utilization, that can be applied in residential and commercial equipment. Embraco also provides complete refrigeration circuits such as sealed and condensing units, as well as service parts, such as inverters and capacitors.

“The Nidec Global Appliance division brings together extensive resources for engineering, marketing, sales, distributing, service and training,” said Ryan Wade, Sales and Marketing Vice President at HVACR Motors. "Our well-respected brands offer unique strengths and complementary opportunities to serve our OEM and aftermarket customers. I’m excited that we are adding Embraco compressor products to the HVACR Aftermarket customer base in the United States. The union of both portfolios deepens our breadth in the aftermarket marketplace.”

“Embraco is already known for quality, efficiency and innovation. As such, it only makes sense to associate it with the other strong brands, such as U.S MOTORS, making our offer to the market even more complete,” says Kerry O’Brate, Aftermarket Sales Senior Manager at Nidec Global Appliance, responsible for Embraco’s portfolio for North America.

The Nidec Global Appliance division has a production capacity of 70 million units of motors and compressors per year. It has a sales presence in more than 80 countries. More than 50 laboratories are dedicated to research and development. For more information about Embraco aftermarket products sold through U.S. MOTORS in the United States, visit usmotors.com .

With over 15,000 employees across 9 countries, Nidec Global Appliance manufactures and commercializes products for home and commercial applications, including refrigeration solutions, motors for washing machines, dryers and dishwashers, as well as components for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems (HVAC). Its focus is to deliver a complete and innovative portfolio with high standards of quality, reliability, competitiveness and energy efficiency. Nidec Global Appliance is a division of Nidec Corporation, a global leader in motors and components for a wide variety of industries, with headquarters in Japan. For further information, access the company profile .

Parent company Nidec Corporation was established in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by its Chairman and CEO Shigenobu Nagamori. In 1979, Nidec became the first company in the world to successfully commercialize a direct drive spindle motor for HDDs based on a brushless DC motor. Since then, the company has grown into a world-leading comprehensive motor manufacturer encompassing more than 300 subsidiaries employing over 100,000 people throughout the world and with annual sales exceeding $13B. Nidec's motors, drives, generators and related products are found in a diverse range of applications including computers, smartphones, home appliances, automobiles, manufacturing plants, robots and more.