Snap-on Industrial Goes Forward as Williams

Striving to tap into the “workhorse” line of tools that have long represented the Williams brand, Snap-on Industrial Brands will now be known as Williams.

Symbolic of the Williams brand, the workhorse prides itself on putting its head down, working hard and delivering valuable results. This same level of dedication is found in all Williams tools. Williams is designed for industrial technicians who rely on strong, trusted tools that are engineered to withstand the demanding needs of harsh environments.

Williams has a rich history of working with industrial professionals since 1882. Today with world-class factories across the United States, our tools are ready to work; offering a wide-variety of hand tools, Tools@Height, torque tools, as well as industrial hydraulics and more.

Focusing on industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, maintenance, power generation, mining, assembly, facility maintenance and metal fabrication, our tools are performing alongside hardworking professionals every day. Whether it’s micrometer adjustable torque wrenches, flextensions, adjustable pliers, Supertorque screwdrivers, prybars, hi-vis combination wrenches, 1/2" impact sockets and more, Williams brings an industrial-grade engineered workmanship to jobs in critical industries.

Williams purposefully built assortment features more than 8,000 SKUs; specific tool categories include:

Torque tools

Sockets and drive tools

Wrenches

Tool storage

Master tool sets

Tools for the trade

Pliers

Screwdrivers

Tools@Height

Hammers

Pipe tools

C-clamps

Hydraulics

Punches and chisels

Prybars

Insulated tools

Learning about Williams products and selecting the right tool for the job is the goal of Williams new website: www.williams-industrial.com. The site provides enhanced navigation and search functionality to give technicians fast and easy access to product information, including specs, videos and more. The site is also responsive for use on mobile devices, can be personalized to create your own tool wish list, and contains a distributor locator to make buying tools a seamless process. In addition to the new website, the Williams Catalog OG1 is digitally available at www.williamscatalog.com.

“By focusing exclusively on Williams, we can increasingly become simpler to do business with, be purposeful in our assortment and provide value for the end user via a knowledgeable sales organization,” said Bill Davis – Vice President, Industrial Distribution. “At Williams, we believe selling a product is more than an exchange of tools. You will work with industrial tool professionals whose experience in the field and the factory to help you make smart, safe decisions for your business.”

For more information on the new Williams and its workhorse line of tools, visit www.williams-industrial.com; email Williams@snapon.com; or call 800.446.7404.