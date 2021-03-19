Automotive Supplier Ramco Consolidates Brands, Launches New Website

HUDSON, OH — Ramco Specialties, Inc. has completed the process of consolidating multiple brands into a single Ramco brand. Formerly known as Copa Tool, Ramco's hub for machining expertise in South Lyon, MI, will now be known as Ramco Michigan.

With locations in Hudson, Ohio, South Lyon, Michigan, and Gavardo, Italy, this consolidation will provide Ramco's customers with a global unified point of contact for a vast array of manufactured products.

In addition to these changes, Ramco Specialties will invest more than $10 million in new equipment at these facilities. This new equipment will include forming equipment for large diameter product as well as new CNC machining centers.

"Our customers continue to request localized production to minimize supply chain risk. We have made the strategic decision to invest in new capabilities to meet these customer demands. Our business continues to transition from a distribution model to a domestic manufacturer of engineered specialty parts," said Rick Malson, President of Ramco Specialties.

This transition can be seen by reviewing the company's new website at RamcoSpecialties.com. The website highlights Ramco's domestic manufacturing of cold-formed parts, assemblies, Strux nuts, clinch nuts, hydraulic fittings, machined parts and other engineered items. Services include FSP programs, specialty shipping and logistics, kit bagging, and high-speed inspection.

Ramco has longstanding experience servicing the Tier 1 automotive market. The company's new website emphasizes its capabilities to supply automotive segments such as electric vehicle parts, body in white, chassis, suspension, powertrain and seating. The website also details several recent projects for defense, aerospace, agriculture, and heavy industry. New photography and video on the website showcase recent machinery updates and product highlights.

Providing a safe and dynamic work environment is a priority for Ramco. In an ongoing effort to attract top-tier talent, the new website includes a section devoted to careers, culture, and inclusivity. This also includes the company's commitment to sustainability, safety, individual employee growth, and community involvement.

Ramco Specialties, Inc. is a Tier 1 supplier to the North American automotive market. Ramco specializes in engineered solutions, cold-formed components, assemblies, and stampings. Ramco is privately held and has been headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, since 1977. RamcoSpecialties.com.