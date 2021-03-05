Conexiom Details 2020 Expansion, Including Major New Clients and Doubled Headcount

The sales order automation provider for manufacturers and distributors also achieved a net promotor score of 72.

Mar 5th, 2021
Conexiom
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Conexiom, a provider of sales order and invoice automation solutions, on Thursday announced record growth in revenue, employees, and customers, despite the pandemic’s impact on global business. Conexiom also reported a company-best net promoter score (NPS) of 72, signifying its ongoing commitment toward increased satisfaction and successful business outcomes for customers. 

GradyGrady“Out of all our successes in 2020, I am most proud of our NPS score of 72,” said Ray Grady, president and CEO of Conexiom. “An NPS of 72 is almost unheard of in the software industry. This score truly reflects the value that our product and customer success teams deliver on a daily basis. Our customers know they can trust Conexiom to help them achieve their business goals, exceed ROI, and deliver a superior customer experience.”

Industry-leading manufacturers and distributors, such as Chevron, HP, and Bunzl, chose Conexiom’s automation platform in 2020 to maintain business resiliency during the pandemic and to provide ongoing, unprecedented operational efficiencies that reduce costs and errors, and improve customer service levels. 

Conexiom is on a mission to eliminate the expensive, time-consuming, and error-prone manual processing of sales orders and invoices. Companies large and small require an automation platform like Conexiom’s to eliminate manual entry and approvals in the order capture process, and to transform complex, unstructured data into touchless, structured data that is 100% accurate and delivered seamlessly into the customer’s ERP.  

With over $15 trillion in manual B2B sales orders in the U.S., North America and Europe alone each year, the opportunity sales order automation presents hasn’t gone unnoticed. Based on this growing opportunity, ICONIQ Capital infused $40 million into Conexiom last summer as a strategic growth investment.

“2020 was certainly a unique and rewarding year for Conexiom as we partnered with wholesale distributors and manufacturers worldwide in the most trying of times,” said Grady. “We believe that the growth we have seen—despite the lingering and evolving pandemic—underscores the impact a purpose-built sales order and invoice automation platform can have on a company’s top and bottom line, as well as the experience they deliver to customers.” 

Conexiom’s momentum stems from a productive 2020 that started with Grady’s hiring in February. Since then, the company has strategically built out its leadership team. Key executive hires include Bob Burns as chief financial officer, Judd Marcello as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Justin Finnegan as executive vice president of services, John Cadigan as vice president of cloud operations and chief security officer, Dominic Aelberry as vice president of EMEA sales, and, most recently, Erik Severinghaus as executive vice president of business development.  

Overall, the Conexiom team doubled in size in 2020, and the company shows no signs of slowing down. Conexiom plans to grow its employee base again this year and is particularly focused on roles that deliver greater value for customers, such as engineering, account management, and account services. 

The company recently announced a strategic expansion into EMEA with Aelberry at the helm, as well as a new Salesforce integration, Conexiom for Salesforce Service Cloud and B2B Commerce, now available on the Salesforce AppExchange. In addition to the Conexiom for Salesforce integration, Conexiom also offers a robust integration platform with pre-built solutions for leading ERP providers, including Epicor and SAP.

Conexiom is becoming recognized as the leading platform for customers looking to fully automate complex and mission-critical trade documents, including RFPs, sales orders, AP documents, ASN, SPA, tax certificates, and more. G2 recently awarded Conexiom “High Performer” status in the order management category of its winter ratings.

“The biggest takeaway from 2020 and the pandemic has been digital transformation as a business imperative—it’s no longer a distant hope or wishful thought,” Grady said. “Increasingly, we’re seeing global and prominent regional manufacturers and distributors turning to Conexiom as they realize the time to modernize business processes and automate is now.” 

