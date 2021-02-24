LINDEN, NJ — Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation’s top electrical and industrial distributors, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for MRO products with Premier. The new agreement, currently in effect, allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for MRO products.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

“The challenges and opportunities facing the healthcare industry in a post-2020 world are monumental and we are poised to deliver every Premier member top quality service,” said Kathleen Shanahan, Turtle & Hughes CEO. “Turtle has a long history working in the healthcare community. Since the early days of COVID-19, we have supported these heroes by building field hospitals and creating additional ICU space for the influx of patients. We are here and ready to ease the burden of facilities management, procurement, and construction so our healthcare professionals can focus on what’s most important -- patient care.”

Products and Services to Improve the Patient Experience

Turtle & Hughes meets or exceeds all standards when providing MRO products and technical innovations to improve facility efficiency and elevate the patient experience. Products include: safety equipment and PPE; HVAC; specialized lighting (germicidal lighting, anti-microbial switches, touchless controls); power quality equipment; and communications (mass notification, alarms, gate/door access controls).

Turtle & Hughes also offers a wide range of technical services. It is a recognized leader in electrical construction design and project management and has been involved in many major hospital projects. It also performs energy audits and upgrades to new energy efficient LED lighting and controls. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply (THIS) division provides virtual storerooms for next level inventory management within and across enterprises.

Turtle & Hughes has a dedicated MRO Sales team to source top-quality products and hard to find supplies and PPE. Products can also be purchased at a store counter location or at turtle.com, where over 2 million SKUs are available for purchase 24 hours a day.

Turtle & Hughes — No. 33 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export, utility and healthcare markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. http://www.turtle.com