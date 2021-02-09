Makita U.S.A. Buys 80 Acres Near Atlanta for Future Development

It follows three years of significant US investment for the maker of power tools, power equipment and jansan products.

Feb 9th, 2021
Makita U.S.A.
Makita Logoa

LA MIRADA, CA — Makita U.S.A., Inc. is continuing its commitment to future growth in the US market with the purchase of 80 acres in Georgia. The land, located northeast of Atlanta in Hall County, is the target for planned future development to address continuing growth in the United States.

"Business continues to grow, and we are continuing to invest in the future," said Joe Blackwell, senior vice president operations. "With the largest cordless lithium-ion tool system in the world, the adaption of our battery-powered products continues to accelerate from power tools to outdoor power equipment and beyond. This planned expansion will further support our customers, while creating more jobs in the region."

Over the past three years Makita has made significant investments in the US. The Atlanta-area purchase follows the August 2020 opening of a new distribution, training and service facility in Reno, NV, and the 2017 opening of a similar facility in Wilmer, TX. Makita's distribution chain also includes operations in Mt. Prospect, IL, Buford, GA, and La Mirada, CA. Additionally, the manufacturing plant in Buford is one of ten Makita manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, pneumatics power equipment and janitorial-sanitation products, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, CA, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the US. With 50 years in the US and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions.

