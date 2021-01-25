Findadistributor.com Launches Material Handling Equipment Store

Based in South Carolina, fadequipmentstore.com puts lifting, material handling, safety and load monitoring products a click away from end-users.

Jan 25th, 2021
FADequipmentstore
Screen Shot 2021 01 24 At 16 45 29

A new USA material handling equipment store has gone live at fadequipmentstore.com, offering free shipping on all products.

Headquartered in South Carolina, fadequipmentstore.com puts lifting, material handling, safety and load monitoring products a click away from end users in warehouses, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, renewables, commercial and other markets. Solutions that can be used by anybody but feature cutting-edge design and state-of-the-art technology are drop-shipped to customers.

Fades LogoThe new business, powered by online equipment directory findadistributor.com, is led by Jeff Miller, general manager, while serial industry entrepreneur David Ayling is president. A consortium of ecommerce, finance and marketing professionals complete the team.

Miller said: “This is the most innovative material handling ecommerce concept to hit the market. It’s one thing to deliver an online platform where users can visit, click and order, but another to present a broad portfolio of products each of which is the standout technology or solution in its sector. fadequipmentstore.com is a combination of easy-to-order and best-in-class.”

The store offers breadth of product but every item is provided by premium suppliers with stock held in the USA for quick delivery direct from the manufacturer. Miller’s specialist team will continually monitor the relevant markets and trends, and maintain constant dialog with industry contacts, to ensure that the site serves as a one-stop-shop for material handling and safety equipment users. fadequipmentstore.com will also be present at trade shows and industry events to guarantee customers constant catalog refinement.

The evolution of ecommerce continued at a steady speed until the outbreak of Covid-19, when online purchases increased at an exponential rate, even apace with the virus itself. Reality is, there are less sales representatives traveling the USA visiting customers and it is more incumbent on a buyer to source online and buy direct. fadequipmentstore.com is perfectly positioned to move in that direction of travel, indeed, to lead it.

Miller, who has held general management positions with start-ups and established companies of all sizes, said: “We are poised for rapid growth and prepared for all eventualities. Our customer base can reach out to us if there are any issues with availability or condition of product.”

Leading manufacturers that have listed product on the store include The Crosby Group (lifting and rigging hardware), Crosby | Straightpoint (load monitoring technology), Crosby | Accolift (chain and lever hoists), Oz Lifting (davit cranes and hoists), Caldwell (overhead lifting and rigging gear), SpaceGuard, A-Safe (both protective guarding products), P&I Supply (tool drop prevention solutions), and Kroy Sign Systems (signs and way-finding).

Begin a lifting, material handling, safety or load monitoring product purchase today at fadequipmentstore.com.

