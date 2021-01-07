Motion Industries Breaks Ground on $11M Shop Near Birmingham

When completed, the 104,000 square-foot building will house Motion’s area fluid power shop, hose and rubber shop and engineering department.

Jan 7th, 2021
Motion Industries
Motion Industries' headquarters just outside of Birmingham, AL.
Motion Industries

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of MRO replacement parts and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its planned shop facility in Irondale, AL. The address is 2721 5th Avenue South.

In attendance were company president Randy Breaux and senior vice president of distribution, inventory and operations support Joe Limbaugh; along with Irondale’s mayor and representatives from the Birmingham Business Alliance, Brasfield Gorrie and Graham Co. The socially-distanced event was held to officially kick off the first stages of construction, already underway.

When completed, the $11.2 million 104,000 square-foot building will house Motion’s area fluid power shop, hose and rubber shop, and engineering department. Along with the advantage of operational streamlining and efficiencies, the building and the shops within will feature world-class processes, equipment, and safety advantages. Capabilities will include fluid power component repair and fabrication, power unit fabrication, machining, hose kitting and assembly, and engineering design. The structure’s design was planned under the new Motion industrial design and décor standards, according to Mr. Limbaugh.

“This project continues our excellent partnership between Brasfield Gorrie and Graham Co.,” said Mr. Limbaugh. “These two companies also did a fantastic job with the recent headquarters renovation. At this property, we’re making excellent progress, and while it’s early, we’re ahead of schedule.”

“The main reason for the investment is to strengthen our position and provide the best customer service possible, as our customer base and our company grow,” said Mr. Breaux. “We’re looking forward to the positive impact this operation will have – for our customers, our employees, and our community.”

Originally announced in October 2020, the project is estimated to complete in the third quarter 2021 and will create 15 new jobs while retaining 13.

Motion Industries has over 550 locations, including 15 distribution centers in North America, and Mi Asia Pacific has nearly 200 locations, including eight distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 200,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Motion Industries was No. 2 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

