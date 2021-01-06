Optimas Completes Refinancing Aimed for Long-Term Growth

The fastener distributor and manufacturer said the move will deliver against its Manufacturing Solutions business strategy announced in August.

Jan 6th, 2021
Optimas Solutions
Optimas Logo

GLENVIEW, IL — Optimas Solutions, a global provider of integrated supply chain solutions, including fasteners and MRO consumables, announced Wednesday that it has completed a comprehensive refinancing of its debt structure which positions the company well for long-term growth. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2020 and provides for enhanced liquidity, a five-year maturity, and significant reductions both in the quantum of debt and the interest expense going forward for Optimas.

According to Optimas chief financial officer Jim Japczyk, the refinancing will enable Optimas to support its operational growth objectives and to deliver against its Manufacturing Solutions business strategy announced in August 2020

“This event is quite transformational for Optimas. We showed strong execution against our strategy at the close of last year and this allows us to build on that," Japczyk said. “This refinancing will improve overall cashflow, providing more resources to expand and grow the business. We fully expect this transaction will result in existing and potential customers entrusting their business with Optimas with greater confidence as well as helping new and potential suppliers to engage more fully as we work to deliver mutually beneficial relationships."

Read more: Learn all about Optimas Solutions and its capabilities in Industrial Distribution's recent "ID In-Depth" feature on the company.

“In August of last year, we implemented our Manufacturing Solutions strategy which really changed the trajectory of the company, particularly with strong performance in Q4,” said Marc Strandquist, CEO of Optimas. “Now, with this refinancing we can transform the business over the next few years as we follow our strategy to deliver more to our customers and strengthen our relationship with suppliers.”    

