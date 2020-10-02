Distributor Blend Supply Partners With Coatings Supplier Axalta

Full-service coatings, tools and refinish supplies distributor Blend Supply boosts its portfolio of coatings solutions with 150-year-old Axalta.

Oct 2nd, 2020
Blend Supply
Blend Supply Logo jpga

FORT WORTH, TX — Blend Supply announce Thursday that it hasjoined Axalta Coating Systems as a premier industrial distributor. Axalta is a global coatings company focused on providing customers with innovative, colorful, and sustainable solutions. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, Axalta continues to serve customers with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

Blend Supply LogoAxalta is excited to have Blend Supply build on the tradition of quality, expertise, and customer service that Axalta customers have come to expect.

"Blend Supply works to provide their industrial customers with complete coating solutions," states Dave Heflin, Global Vice President of Industrial Liquid Coatings at Axalta. "Their experienced and resourceful team provides customers with exceptional service and high-quality product lines and Axalta is their newest offering. Blend Supply's focus on the customer experience aligns well with Axalta's business philosophies."

Blend Supply's President and member of the ownership family, Clint Broadie, stated, "Axalta being a leader in liquid industrial coatings gives Blend the right partner in improving our customer's success. Adding the impressive and highly durable Axalta line, we know our customers will greatly benefit."

1200px Axalta Coating Systems Logo svgAxalta is a global supplier to the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Blend Supply is a full-service distributor of coatings, tools and refinish supplies with deep industry expertise serving the aerospace, industrial, marine, and military markets. Our full-service team provides customer service and on-site technical assistance. Blend Supply offers next day delivery options for most of the country from our many distribution centers across the U.S. For more information, visit blendsupply.com/axalta and follow @blendsupply on Instagram.

