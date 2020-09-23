SKF to Consolidate Ohio, South Carolina Factories and Invest in 2 Others

The Sweden-based Bearings maker is investing $61.5 million between factories in South Carolina and Mexico, enabling the consolidation.

Sep 23rd, 2020
SKF
Skf E

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — SKF announced Tuesday that it is investing approximately SEK 550 million ($61.5 million) in strengthening its manufacturing footprint and competitiveness in North America.

Approximately SEK 350 million ($39.2 million) is being invested in expanding and automating manufacturing processes at the Group’s factory in Sumter, SC.

SkfA further SEK 200 million ($22.4 million) is being invested in localizing manufacturing of tapered roller bearings (TRBs) from China to an existing manufacturing site in Mexico. The transfer supports the Group’s regional manufacturing ambitions and will strengthen SKF’s North American product offering.

The resulting improvements in flexibility and service levels enable the Group to consolidate its factories in Avon, OH and North Charleston, SC into the Sumter factory.

The investments and consolidation announced Tuesday will take approximately 12-18 months to implement and will result in a reduction in staff of approximately 120, with associated restructuring costs amounting to SEK 35 million ($4 million, to be accounted for during the third quarter of 2020.

"These investments illustrate SKF’s commitment to better serving customers in the region and will improve both our flexibility and competitiveness," said John Schmidt, SKF president of industrial sales, Americas. "While this is an essential step for SKF, we do not take decisions that impact our employees lightly. We are deeply appreciative of our employees in Avon and North Charleston and we are committed to fully supporting them as they transition to roles outside SKF."

"These investments represent the next steps in developing our regional manufacturing capabilities," said Kent Viitanen, SKF president of bearing operations. "Our investments in Sumter will expand their product capability, as well as see the first implementation of our automated manufacturing technologies within the slewing bearing cluster."


More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Mke Tool Logo
Milwaukee Tool to Open Service Hub Near Indianapolis
The 150,000-square-foot repair facility will complement the company's other service hub in Mississippi.
Sep 9th, 2020
Asdf
Royal Supply Co. President Launches New Distributor: Specialty Bearings
Specialty Bearings was created out of the need to provide customers with difficult-to-find bearings and services for them.
Sep 8th, 2020
Rawson Industriaasdf
ERIKS-Owned Rawson/Industrial Controls Adds Flowserve as Texas Distributor
Flowserve will offer Rawson/Industrial Controls' full line of high-end valves and actuation products throughout Texas.
Sep 1st, 2020
Jason Industriesa
Jason Industries' Bankruptcy Restructuring Plan Approved
The Milwaukee-based owner of Osborn and Milsco brands expects to emerge in the coming days, bolstered by $250 million in deleveraging.
Aug 27th, 2020
I Stock 458686263
Inside Office Depot's Reinvention As a B2B Distributor
The company hasn't been shy about describing itself as a distributor lately, and its latest business results back that up.
Aug 24th, 2020
Makita’s new Reno facility, a $50 million investment, is a state-of-the-art facility offering expanded distribution, training and service capabilities. The facility is located on nearly 50 acres of land with 600,000 square feet of warehouse space.
Makita Opens $50M Warehouse & Training Center in Reno
The 600,000-square-foot warehouse and 28,000-square-foot training center boosts the power tool maker's distribution and service capabilities.
Aug 20th, 2020
Diversified Groundbreaking
Diversified Product Development Breaks Ground on New HQ
DPP is the marketer of the LineWise, LiftWise and DesignWise brands.
Aug 18th, 2020
Lowes Store
Lowe's Announces Major Supply Chain Expansion Plans
Over the next 18 months, Lowe's plans to open 50 cross dock delivery terminals, seven bulk distribution centers and four e-commerce fulfillment centers.
Aug 13th, 2020
00 Post Feature Fort Wayne Opening 01
Harrington Plastics Acquires Aetna Plastics, Opens DC
The distributor of PVF, tubing, hosing & accessories and more continues to grow.
Aug 11th, 2020
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Opens Massachusetts Warehouse
The New Jersey-based company boosts its New England capabilities with a new 300,000-square-foot facility.
Aug 11th, 2020
B&f Branch
B&F Fastener Expanding in Sioux Falls
The company also earned a coveted Minnesota family business award.
Aug 11th, 2020
Amazon Sdfsf
Amazon Expects to Physically Grow 50% This Year
Most of that expansion of network square footage — fulfillment centers, officers, grocery stores and other properties — will happen in late Q3 and Q4.
Aug 5th, 2020