NEFCO Opens Syracuse Warehouse; 13th Location Overall

The NEFCO Corporation, a leading provider of an extensive and dynamic portfolio of products, services and solutions for the professional contractor, opened a new location in Syracuse, New York to further support and service the professional contractor trades in Central New York. This new facility will be our third location in New York State.

The new Syracuse facility is located at 4629 Crossroads Park Drive. The new 10,000 square foot warehouse will house thousands of SKU’s across a wide variety of NEFCO’s core products known by the acronym S.H.A.R.P. – Strut channel, Hardware, Anchors, Rod and Pipe hangers as well as broad mix of power tools, safety equipment and general jobsite supplies.

“We are excited to expand our New York footprint and continue to provide an extensive product offering to our valued customers,” said NEFCO’s President and CEO, David Gelles. “Being proud Syracuse fans, we are thrilled to finally have a location in the Syracuse Area and better showcase our product offerings and wave our orange and blue colors!”.

For more information, email: Inquiries@nefcocorp.com , visit our website: www.GoNefco.com .

The NEFCO Corporation is a family-owned and operated construction & industrial supply company providing a broad range of products and services to a large variety of professional contractors, with a core focus on the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades. With 13 locations along the East Coast, NEFCO provides localized, contractor-centric supply services including a broad product offering, large local inventories, next day jobsite delivery, engineering services, and special-order expertise.