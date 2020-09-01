ERIKS-Owned Rawson/Industrial Controls Adds Flowserve as Texas Distributor

PITTSBURGH — Rawson/Industrial Controls, an ERIKS North America company, announced an agreement with Flowserve, a provider of flow control products and services for global infrastructure markets, to offer its full line of high-end valves and actuation products throughout the state of Texas.

As a result of the agreement, Rawson/Industrial Controls customers throughout Texas will now have access to Flowserve Limitorque electronic and pneumatic valve actuators, PMV valve positioners, Atomac lined valves, Durco valves, McCanna and Worcester Controls ball valves.

David Wilken, Vice President, Rawson/Industrial Controls, said the companies’ combined offerings greatly expand customer access to advanced valve products and technical expertise: “We are honored to be strategic partners in the Lone Star state with such a well-respected valve company,” he explained. “Together, we will be full-solution providers for valves, instrumentation, fittings and manifolds, complete with full valve automation solutions. On the technical side, customers will be able to take advantage of our co-engineering and problem-solving capabilities, as well as other specialty technical services. All of this will be backed by the experience and support of a dedicated valve quote team and one of the largest and best equipped valve automation shops in the Gulf Coast.”

Daniel Dillon, Regional Sales Manager, Southeast, Flowserve US, said he was excited about the new agreement: “Customers always appreciate suppliers that can deliver proven, integrated solutions to the challenges they face every day. Between our two companies, we can help meet their product and technical service needs with a single phone call or email.”

To learn more about Rawson/Industrial Controls and the products and services now available through its agreement with Flowserve, visit www.rawsonlp.com or call 1-800-779-1414. Please send inquiries to valvesales@rawsonlp.com .

Created by joining two industry-leading companies in 2019, Rawson/Industrial Controls offers more than 100 years of combined experience serving customers in the oil and gas, chemical, refining, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and power generation industries. With a team of in-house engineers, along with instrumentation and valve customization services, Rawson/Industrial Controls designs and customizes product solutions to help customers solve complex problems. The company currently has partnerships in 31 states across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the U.S.